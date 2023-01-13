ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Is Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock signaling his transfer to Clemson football?

Time might be running out on Clemson football to add a high-quality wide receiver from the NCAA transfer portal. But there is a possible target, maybe the last one for the 2023 season, that popped up Tuesday as Dominick Blaylock from national champion Georgia announced on Instagram that he was leaving the Bulldogs' program. Blaylock participated in Senior Day, will graduate in May and has two years of eligibility remaining.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball score vs. Wake Forest: Live updates

Clemson basketball will put its newly awarded national ranking on the line and try to keep a perfect ACC record Tuesday night at Wake Forest. The Tigers are in the Top 25 for the first time in two years, voted Monday at No. 19 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY coaches’ polls.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball falls to Wake Forest one day after breaking into national rankings

Clemson basketball lost its first game as a ranked team for the first time in two years, falling 87-77 on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) trailed 48-38 at halftime after allowing Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2) to score the most points against them in any half this season. Clemson got within six several times in the second half but could never draw closer.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball joins Top 25, nationally ranked for first time in two years

Clemson basketball has cracked the Top 25. The Tigers moved into the rankings Monday at No. 19 by the Associated Press and the USA TODAY coaches' polls. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 ACC) has won seven straight games, including 72-64 Saturday against nationally ranked Duke at a sold-out Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson, off to its best ACC start in program history, plays Tuesday (9 p.m., RSN) against Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball vs. Wake Forest: scouting report and score prediction

CLEMSON — Ian Schieffelin does the dirty work. And since he's joined the starting lineup seven games ago, Clemson basketball has become more of a gritty inside team and a little less of an outside shooting team. His blue-collar attitude helped bring down a blue blood Saturday night as the Tigers beat No. 21 Duke, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum.
CLEMSON, SC

