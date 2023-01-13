Time might be running out on Clemson football to add a high-quality wide receiver from the NCAA transfer portal. But there is a possible target, maybe the last one for the 2023 season, that popped up Tuesday as Dominick Blaylock from national champion Georgia announced on Instagram that he was leaving the Bulldogs' program. Blaylock participated in Senior Day, will graduate in May and has two years of eligibility remaining.

