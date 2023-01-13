Read full article on original website
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bandit Tacos shutters Buda taco truck in favor of catering, events
Bandit Tacos closed its truck Dec. 29 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Bandit Tacos announced via social media that Dec. 29 would be its last day in operation at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. "We'll be moving out tomorrow to begin our new catering...
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
New Mediterranean concept Ezov to open in East Austin in spring 2023
Ezov's menu was described by Chef Berty Richter as a "fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept." (Courtesy Ezov) A new Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli influences is opening in East Austin this spring. Ezov—whose namesake comes from the Hebrew name for hyssop, a flowering plant used in the spice blend za’atar—will feature...
Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community
The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Wellness shop Sunmed now open in Lakeway
Wellness shop Sunmed CBD opened in Lakeway on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Gary Brandt) Sunmed CBD, a wellness store that specializes in cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the hemp plant, opened in Lakeway at 2300 Lohmans Spur Road, Ste. 116, on Sept. 15 with a grand opening on Dec. 3. Sunmed...
New restaurant, bar offering ‘ode to fire’ coming to Austin's Seaholm District in February
Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be located in the Seaholm District. (Courtesy Jane Yun) A new multilevel concept called Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will open in the Seaholm District in early February. Ember Kitchen will serve Latin fare and offer live-fire experiences while dining due to...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
San Antonio birria-based food truck to open first restaurant
The food truck will stay too.
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
