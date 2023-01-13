ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels

Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community

The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wellness shop Sunmed now open in Lakeway

Wellness shop Sunmed CBD opened in Lakeway on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Gary Brandt) Sunmed CBD, a wellness store that specializes in cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the hemp plant, opened in Lakeway at 2300 Lohmans Spur Road, Ste. 116, on Sept. 15 with a grand opening on Dec. 3. Sunmed...
LAKEWAY, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy