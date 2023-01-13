ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics Nation

A's NEXT ERA

- A's improved Small Ball Game with Esteury Ruiz could add a new dynamic and a few extra wins this year. - Pitch deception is the pitcher's best friend for keeping batters off balance. - There will be many batters facing the repertoires of A's young starters & Relievers for...
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: A’s to sign two international prospects

The A’s continue to be active in the international market, having agreed to deals yesterday with two players on the Top 50 International Prospects list. These include right handed starting pitcher Luis Morales (#5) from Cuba, who is the top international pitching prospect, and outfielder Darling Fernandez (#40) from the Dominican Republic.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
