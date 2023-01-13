I like to think of myself as a capable home cook, but the perfect omelet remains elusive. And believe me, I’ve tried. I’ve attempted to make American diner-style omelets, much like the ones I ate in my college dining hall that came stuffed with gooey cheese, mushrooms, and spinach. I’ve followed the French techniques, cooking the eggs in a generous amount of butter until barely set. But, regardless of what I do, the omelet inevitably falls apart. What should resemble a fluffy cloud of eggs overcooks, breaks, or—in the worst cases—gets horribly stuck to the pan. What am I doing wrong? I decided to get to the bottom of this culinary mystery, once and for all.

