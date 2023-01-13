Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Walsh Criticizes Gun Bills as Unconstitutional Ahead of Committee Hearing
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, released a statement regarding four proposed gun regulation bills on Friday. The bills — HB 1143, HB 1144, HB 1178 and HB 1240 — are expected to receive a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee where Walsh serves as the top Republican.
Chronicle
Washington Sheriffs Association Denounces Governor’s Gun Control Agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Washington State House Bill Would Rehire State Workers Forced-out Over Vaccine Status
OLYMPIA - Washington state workers who were forced-out of their jobs because of vaccine mandates could get their jobs back under a bill filed in the state House of Representatives. Nearly 19-hundred Washington state workers were fired, resigned, or retired in October 2021 due to Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccination...
In Session: Gov. Inslee’s housing referendum, fentanyl bill kickoff session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — State legislators convened, in person, in Olympia Monday for the first time since 2020. Governor Jay Inslee used the opening week to help try and sell legislators on his $4 billion proposal to build affordable homes and apartments and provide first-time, low-income home buyers with financial support.
washingtonpolicy.org
Poor now? We’ll give you other people's money now and later
The legislative session is in full swing, which means a lot of lawmakers are interested in picking winners and losers. Instead of creating equal opportunities, an equality of outcome is being sought. The Washington Future Fund, proposed in Senate Bill 5125 and House Bill 1094, is being heard this morning and later this week.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
PLANetizen
Washington’s Proposed Housing Bills, Explained
In an article for Crosscut, Josh Cohen lists some of the proposed housing bills to be introduced in the next session of the Washington state legislature. “Recognizing that there’s no silver bullet for Washington’s housing crisis, legislators and advocates are pushing a slew of bills meant to increase market-rate construction, subsidized affordable housing and renter protections.”
Washington Mulls Bill Tightening Drunk Driving Legal Limit
(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill tightening the threshold for what constitutes drunk in Washington State. The bill, if passed, would lower the legal blood-alcohol level for DUI offenses here to a standard that, so far, only one state has actually adopted. Former state trooper and Democratic Senator John Lovick is introducing the measure. It would lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for DUI offenses from point-08 to point-05. If passed, Washington would become the second state in the country to lower its BAC. Utah is currently the only state nationwide that enforces a limit of point-05.
How Do New 2023 Washington Laws Help You? Our Best List Why
As of January 1, 2023, a series of new laws will take effect in Washington State. New laws are being put into effect throughout the state this year, and they could be incredibly helpful for you. Let’s look at what these new laws entail and how they may benefit you....
Washington legislature set to debate 2-year, $70B budget
Washington state lawmakers on Monday will begin hashing out some of the critical items on their legislative agenda, including the 2-year budget proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Washington State Lawmaker Takes aim at Proposed gun Legislation
Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,”...
spokanepublicradio.org
Hospitals ask Washington legislature to pay more to house low-income patients
A Washington state Senate committee tomorrow [Tuesday] will consider a proposal (SB 5103) designed to help hospitals pull out of their financial troubles. Sen. Ron Muzzall (R-Whidbey Island) proposes to increase the government reimbursement rate for hospitals that care for patients with low incomes. “This falls into the realm of...
Washington to debate lowering BAC limit to .05
Senate Bill 5002, which is modeled after Utah's law, would lower the legal limit for driving a motor vehicle in Washington from .08 to .05.
FOX 11 and 41
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
kirklandreporter.com
Housing costs, homelessness among top issues in WA, survey says
A survey recently released by the Washington State Department of Commerce shows that majority of Washingtonians consider housing costs and homelessness to be the top two problems in the state. Across the state, the survey — which was partnered with the Puget Sound Regional Council — showed that following housing...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
