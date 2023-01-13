ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week.

