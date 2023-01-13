Colorado’s emergency management division needs “leadership intervention” to address dysfunction, review finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
Improving Investor Behavior: Colorado now requires retirement savings plans. Are businesses ready?
Beginning this year, the State of Colorado will mandate businesses of greater than five people offer a retirement savings plan for their employees. We’re fans of any program designed to encourage people to save more for retirement but anecdotally, the preparation from business owners appears low because of a lack of communication about the new program.
Keep safe in the backcountry this winter, check avalanche forecasts
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind winter outdoor enthusiasts to check avalanche forecasts at www.colorado.gov/avalanche before going into the backcountry. Early-season snowfall followed by heavy snow in December and early January has created dangerous avalanche conditions. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) interactive online...
Weather: Heavy snow on the way to plains
Monday will be the calm before the storm, as an intense snowstorm is set to blow through northeast Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. A mild, dry day is in store Monday with sunny weather and a high of 49 degrees, then Monday night’s temperature will drop to 22 degrees, and clouds will start forming ahead of the storm Tuesday.
