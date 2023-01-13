Read full article on original website
House Republicans introduce ethics reform bill on eve of public corruption trial
As the federal trial for Ohio's largest public corruption scandal begins this week, a group of Republican representatives has introduced the "Ohio Ethics and Financial Disclosure Reform Act." "We are on the eve of a very important criminal trial, which is embarrassing to my side of the aisle," Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said....
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Boston
Mass. lawmakers look to ban TikTok on government devices
"The Commonwealth should be in line with the Federal Government on this issue. The Federal Government would not have passed this measure if they did not think that the security of American’s data was at risk." A group of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to ban TikTok on government-issued devices,...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
Biden admin to launch pilot program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees directly
The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees if they meet certain criteria, Fox News Digital has confirmed.
MSNBC's Joy Reid says the GOP is committing 'economic terrorism:' 'We don't negotiate with terrorists'
MSNBC host Joy Reid accused Republicans of committing “economic terrorism” on Wednesday for promising not to raise the debt ceiling without significant spending cuts.
