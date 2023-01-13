Read full article on original website
How grocery chain Kroger aims to create hunger-free communities by 2025
Since 2018, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has directed more than $48 million toward the huge amount of food thrown away needlessly in the US.
TechCrunch
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Cargo Theft Remains Top Concern in Supply Chain Space
CargoNet recorded 1,778 supply chain risk events across the United States and Canada in 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021. Supply chain disruptions were one of the main concerns of the year because of their effect on inflation. Scarcity and cost drove illicit market demand for goods most affected like computer graphics cards and raw beef, poultry and pork. Available capacity eased in the later months of 2022, but theft remained a prominent threat.
retailtouchpoints.com
Which Self-Checkout Solution Gives Customers the Best In-Store Shopping Experience?
Ever since the first introduction of self-checkout (SCO) counters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, their number has increased steadily, and so has the controversy surrounding them: Some people love them because they accelerate the shopping process. Others feel they have to do the work of cashiers only because retailers want to cut labor costs. Technical issues further fueled criticism of SCO counters, and they became the subject of anger and jokes.
yankodesign.com
AI-powered crop scouting robot promises better yields with sensible farming
Monitoring crops and taking care of them over a period of time is not an easy task. Right from the moment the seeds are sown to their harvesting time. A lot can go haywire if the right surveillance is not done. Things like pest infestation, the spread of disease, and...
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
FedEx Launches New Service - Makes Returning Items a Breeze For Customers. What Can You Expect?
This service will be particularly useful for small to medium-sized businesses, as it will allow them to consolidate returns and save on shipping costs and environmental impact.
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
salestechstar.com
SAS Helps Companies Find Balance in a World of Ever-Shifting Supply Chains
SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud deploys quickly, creates rapid results for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. NRF 112th Annual Convention and EXPO — Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers need precise demand planning now more than ever. With help from the game-changing, AI-powered SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud, companies can anticipate and address shopper needs and shipping disruptions more effectively. The software-as-a-service solution is available now on SAS Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com
Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands
NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
blockchain.news
California Cannabis Grower Using Blockchain For Tracking
A cannabis nursery located in California has used blockchain technology and smart contracts in order to confirm the genuineness of the therapeutic plants they sell. The cannabis nursery, which goes by the name Mendocino Clone Company, was given its moniker on January 13 in a statement about a cooperation between the EMTRI project and the technology company Global Compliance Applications.
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
Klarna Teams With Ingenico to Expand in-Store POS Installment Payments
Klarna has partnered with payments terminal firm Ingenico to expand its buy now, pay later service at in-store checkout. The partnership will “facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform-as-a-Service,” Ingenico said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
salestechstar.com
Retailers Embrace AI transition to the Cloud with SymphonyAI and Oracle
AI-enabled merchandising and supply chain solutions improve cost savings and time-to-market for retail and CPG customers. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, today announced a collaboration with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to offer SymphonyAI solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using key services including Oracle Exadata Database Service, GPU-accelerated compute, and performance monitoring. Starting with SymphonyAI’s retail and CPG vertical solutions, customers can now transition to the cloud to shorten technology deployment time and help ensure better real-time services with robust scalability and reduced costs.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI Tools for Retailers
Google Cloud introduced four new and updated artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to help retailers transform their in-store shelf checking processes and enhance their e-commerce sites. A new shelf-checking AI solution, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision, utilizes Google’s database of facts about people, places and things, giving retailers the ability to recognize billions of products to ensure in-store shelves are right-sized and well-stocked.
World
Lula promises sustainable development for the Amazon
Valdemar de Assis corralled his herd of cattle back into their pen after a day in the field. He’s a family farmer whose land runs alongside the Trans-Amazon highway in the Amazonian state of Pará. The lush forest here was cut decades ago amid a government push to open up the jungle. Assis grew up here on a farm. Today, he said, he has about 300 cows.
ship-technology.com
Lightening the load: Solving freight challenges for small and medium-sized businesses
A digital-first freight forwarding platform designed especially for the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could be the answer to making shipping processes smoother. For many years, the international freight transportation sector has shown a preference to work with high-volume shippers. This has historically caused difficulties for SMBs to...
salestechstar.com
NRF 2023: Retail Pro Prism Resolves Bottlenecks and Rebuilds Customer Relationships for Retailers
As digital operations increasingly overlap with core retail operations in the store for options like Click and Collect and store fulfillment, retailers need more accuracy and flexibility from their technology. Today at NRF’s Big Show, Retail Pro International, developer of the flexible and international point of sale platform, Retail Pro...
salestechstar.com
dunnhumby to Preview Insights from the Sixth Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery at NRF
Annual study combines financial results with customer perceptions based on survey of 10,000 American consumers. dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today it will be previewing insights from the upcoming sixth edition of the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at NRF at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. Taking place during NRF’s Exhibitor Big Ideas, dunnhumby’s President of the America’s Matt O’Grady and Director of Customer Strategy and Insights for North America Erich Kahner, will reveal what matters most to shoppers today and how retailers should be adapting to changing customer needs in today’s fast-evolving and often unpredictable world.
