(January 17, 2023) — Born in Fair Haven in 1885, Mae Norton Morris, author and educator, often wrote and taught about the natural world. In 1967, she was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Connecticut branch of the Humane Society for her role in protecting the mourning dove by having it removed from the list of game birds. Interestingly, her obituary noted that memorial contributions in her honor could be made to the Norma Terris Nature Center in East Haddam.

