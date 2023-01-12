ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Mae Norton Morris (1885-1977): A Naturalist Who Wrote About Haddam

(January 17, 2023) — Born in Fair Haven in 1885, Mae Norton Morris, author and educator, often wrote and taught about the natural world. In 1967, she was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Connecticut branch of the Humane Society for her role in protecting the mourning dove by having it removed from the list of game birds. Interestingly, her obituary noted that memorial contributions in her honor could be made to the Norma Terris Nature Center in East Haddam.
HADDAM, CT
RSD 17 Accepting Applications for Integrated Preschool Program

(January 17, 2023) — Regional School District #17 is now seeking three- and four-year-old children for the 2023-2024 Integrated Preschool Program. The program, which is located at Killingworth Elementary School, consists of typically developing peers and identified special education students in a language-rich, structured environment focused on center-based learning.
HADDAM, CT
Free Mental Health First Aid Training Sessions

Editors Note: The classes are offered for those who work or live in the following towns Milford, West Haven, Bethany, Orange, and Woodbridge. Please share with those who might meet the qualifications. (January 16, 2023)–Mental Health First Aid Training. For more info: Contact Erica Skoutas, MHFA Project Director. at...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
HVFC Welcomes its Fourth Junior Member Evan Estelle

(January 15, 2023)–This month, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company welcomed its fourth Junior Division member—Evan Estelle—to HVFC’s roster. Evan was sworn into the company on Jan. 2. The HVFC Junior Division is comprised of 14- to 17-year-old cadets who learn alongside firefighters and perform support functions at...
HADDAM, CT

