Brown Gymnastics Nipped by Yale in Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown women's gymnastics team was edged by Yale in Sunday's season-opening meet by a score of 191.850-191.225. The Bears' point total is their highest in a season-opener since 2017. Individually, Brown gymnasts won three of four events, including two from sophomore Julia Bedell on vault and floor, and one on bars from junior Asta-Sollilja Farrell in her collegiate debut. Senior Lauren Lazaro added a runner-up finish on beam.
Bears Earn Three Wins at Sunday’s UMass Flagship Invite
BOSTON, Mass. – The Brown track and field teams got five podium finishes and three individual wins from its women's program as the Bears took part in the UMass Flagship Invitational at The Track at New Balance in Boston on Sunday. Junior Lauren Yeboah-Kodie won both of her events...
Grandberg Tabbed ECAC Forward of the Week
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Brown men's hockey sophomore Lynden Grandberg has been named the ECAC Forward of the Week after a career night against the Union Dutchmen on Friday. The Calgary native posted a goal and four points in Brown's 6-2 win on Friday and finished the weekend with a plus-four rating. It marks the first weekly award of Grandberg's career.
Gymnastics Set to Open Season at Yale on Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Fresh off one of the best seasons in program history, the Brown gymnastics team will kick off its 2023 season on Sunday afternoon with a dual meet at Yale inside Lee Amphitheater starting at 1 p.m. It will also mark the beginning of a new era as the first meet under new head coach Brittany Harris.
Bears Bested by No. 2 Bulldogs on Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's hockey dropped a home game to No. 2 Yale, 4-0, Saturday afternoon. The Bears fall to 5-13-1 and 3-9-0 in the ECAC, while the Bulldogs advance to 17-1-1 and 10-1-1 in the conference. Yale took control with three goals in less than two minutes...
Men's swimming falls to Columbia
NEW YORK – The Brown men's swimming and diving team fell to Columbia 180-120 Saturday afternoon in the team's first dual meet of 2023. "Columbia has been on a dual meet tear all season, especially at home," head coach Kevin Norman said. "We've been in a very intense training block for almost three weeks, so we're definitely beat up. I'm happy with how we raced, and the fact that we outscored Columba in the second half of the meet is a testament to our team's toughness and fitness. As we get ready for this final stretch of the season, it's important we stay locked in, healthy and focused."
Offensive Outburst Leads Men's Hockey to 6-2 Win Over Union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (6-10-2, 2-7-2 ECAC) erupted for six goals for the second straight game en route to a 6-2 win over the Union Dutchmen (8-13-1, 3-8-0 ECAC) in the first game at Meehan Auditorium in 49 days on Friday. "We're definitely growing as a team,...
Clearie Wins at 174 Against North Carolina
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Drew Clearie came away with a major decision (15-4) at 174 pounds against Gino Esposito of North Carolina Saturday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. It was Clearie's second win against a Power Five opponent this season and his second major decision victory of...
