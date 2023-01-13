NEW YORK – The Brown men's swimming and diving team fell to Columbia 180-120 Saturday afternoon in the team's first dual meet of 2023. "Columbia has been on a dual meet tear all season, especially at home," head coach Kevin Norman said. "We've been in a very intense training block for almost three weeks, so we're definitely beat up. I'm happy with how we raced, and the fact that we outscored Columba in the second half of the meet is a testament to our team's toughness and fitness. As we get ready for this final stretch of the season, it's important we stay locked in, healthy and focused."

