▶️ Taste This! Mother Shuckers
We’re a few hundred miles away from the ocean here in Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean you have to drive all that way for fresh, quality seafood. Emily Kirk visited with owner/operator Karen McRae at Mother Shuckers in Bend to learn more about what salty goodness is coming out of their kitchen.
Bend, Warm Springs receive NEA arts grants
Bend and Warm Springs are two of the Oregon communities getting some of the $450,000 in Arts Projects and Challenge America grants from the National Endowment of the Arts. Tananawit in Warm Springs is getting $10,000 from the Challenge America awards. BendFilm, Inc. is getting $20,000 in Arts Projects awards.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. The post Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist appeared first on KTVZ.
COCC to unveil local Black artist exhibition ahead of Black History Month
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will unveil an art exhibition featuring local Black artists this week, in anticipation of Black History Month. The “Black Excellence Art Showcase” will run Jan. 18 through Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend Campus, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
▶️ Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone is expected to open February
Bend City Council is discussing a contract agreement for the local non-profit NeighborImpact to run the city’s newest homeless shelter. “This is really a response on the city’s behalf to step into solutions for unhoused folks,” said NeighborImpact’s Housing Stabilization Director Molly Heiss. In 2020, the...
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Housing, Child Care among top priorities for new Bend City Councilor Norris
Bend’s next city councilor says she wants to make a difference. We caught up with Megan Norris Friday. She’ll be filling the seat left behind when Melanie Kebler became the city’s new mayor. Norris says she’s going to use her diverse background in guiding her through the...
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
▶️ Mobile sauna warms you up before plunge into frigid Deschutes River
If the idea of a sitting in a hot sauna on a cold winter night sounds appealing, then this story’s for you. A Bend couple has launched a business that is providing that warmth — but there’s a really, really cold side to it, too. Dorian and...
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 2023 Oregon Wrestling Classic filled with dominance, firsts, and controversy
The Oregon Wrestling Classic tournament at the Deschutes County Fairground and Expo in Redmond had a lot of big moments over the weekend. Teams on the High Desert saw a lot of success this year, but there was a tournament of controversy for one program. Culver High School continued its...
Things to Do in Redmond, Oregon
Places to visit in Redmond, OR. Redmond, Oregon, is a lovely town in Central Oregon that offers visitors a wide range of things to do. It is situated on the Deschutes River and is close to some great outdoor activities. Redmond provides a variety of festivals and events throughout the year. The city has a downtown area that features small shops and coffee shops. In addition, there are several breweries and distilleries.
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
▶️ New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant
One of the Bend Police Department’s new K9s helped to apprehend a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning. Bend Police said they got a tip last week that 39-year-old Davin Thomas Wagner, a felon, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After investigating, officers obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s home in the Larkspur neighborhood.
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
