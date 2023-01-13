ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This! Mother Shuckers

We’re a few hundred miles away from the ocean here in Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean you have to drive all that way for fresh, quality seafood. Emily Kirk visited with owner/operator Karen McRae at Mother Shuckers in Bend to learn more about what salty goodness is coming out of their kitchen.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend, Warm Springs receive NEA arts grants

Bend and Warm Springs are two of the Oregon communities getting some of the $450,000 in Arts Projects and Challenge America grants from the National Endowment of the Arts. Tananawit in Warm Springs is getting $10,000 from the Challenge America awards. BendFilm, Inc. is getting $20,000 in Arts Projects awards.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

COCC to unveil local Black artist exhibition ahead of Black History Month

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will unveil an art exhibition featuring local Black artists this week, in anticipation of Black History Month. The “Black Excellence Art Showcase” will run Jan. 18 through Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend Campus, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone is expected to open February

Bend City Council is discussing a contract agreement for the local non-profit NeighborImpact to run the city’s newest homeless shelter. “This is really a response on the city’s behalf to step into solutions for unhoused folks,” said NeighborImpact’s Housing Stabilization Director Molly Heiss. In 2020, the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville

Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?

Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman

Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave

The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Redmond, Oregon

Places to visit in Redmond, OR. Redmond, Oregon, is a lovely town in Central Oregon that offers visitors a wide range of things to do. It is situated on the Deschutes River and is close to some great outdoor activities. Redmond provides a variety of festivals and events throughout the year. The city has a downtown area that features small shops and coffee shops. In addition, there are several breweries and distilleries.
REDMOND, OR
KATU.com

Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek

BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site

A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant

One of the Bend Police Department’s new K9s helped to apprehend a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning. Bend Police said they got a tip last week that 39-year-old Davin Thomas Wagner, a felon, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After investigating, officers obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s home in the Larkspur neighborhood.
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street

The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
MADRAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy