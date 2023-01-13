ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin lose third straight to Indiana, continue to slide down Big Ten

While there are no excuses to explain three straight losses, the gap that Tyler Wahl’s absence has left is undoubtedly growing by the game. On Saturday, Wisconsin’s leading scorer sat for the third straight game, and Wisconsin failed to produce a solid performance without him yet again, losing in Indiana 63-45.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Inconsistency at its finest: What we learned against Notre Dame

In their first games of the new year, Wisconsin showed a similar level of inconsistency to what had become the norm in 2022. The Badgers defeated Notre Dame on Friday in dominating fashion. Saturday night, however, Wisconsin looked vastly inferior to the very same team. Wisconsin’s inability to produce strong...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison to lead over 100 communities in National Women’s March for abortion rights

Madison abortion rights activists will lead demonstrators in over 100 communities nationwide during the flagship 2023 National Women’s March event this Sunday at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Feminist activist group Women’s March is one of two groups leading Sunday’s “Bigger than Roe” march for abortion rights. The organization rose...
MADISON, WI

