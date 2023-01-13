ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s emergency management division needs “leadership intervention” to address dysfunction, review finds

By Sam Tabachnik
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cpr.org

A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
COLORADO STATE
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s43rd state park

GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Any car stolen in Colorado — even cheap ones — should be a felony, lawmakers say

All car thefts — regardless of the vehicle’s value — could soon be a felony under proposals being floated by policymakers. Lawmakers and the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, following Gov. Jared Polis’ request, have been looking at appropriate sentencing for people convicted of stealing motor vehicles. The state recently rocketed to the top of some lists of the most per-capita car thefts, sending policymakers looking for ways to stymie the crime.
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeks Applications for Projects that will Restore Wetland Habitat

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking applications for wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement and creation projects to support its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program. CPW will award over $1 million in funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps to projects in Colorado that support the Wetlands Program Strategic...
The Longmont Leader

Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits

A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Colorado hospitals struggle

CDOT starts first of 16 DUI enforcement periods, 271 deaths in 2022. Be careful on the roads, CDOT has started the first of 16 DUI high enforcement periods of 2023. Avalanche forecast heeds importance with fourth death in Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Improving Investor Behavior: Colorado now requires retirement savings plans. Are businesses ready?

Beginning this year, the State of Colorado will mandate businesses of greater than five people offer a retirement savings plan for their employees. We’re fans of any program designed to encourage people to save more for retirement but anecdotally, the preparation from business owners appears low because of a lack of communication about the new program.
COLORADO STATE
fairviewlending.com

Nightly rental market following in footsteps of Colorado Pot market

Data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm, show as of October 2022, the number of future nights booked—a real-time indicator of the health of the short-term rental industry—was up 15.8% year-over-year. At the same time, anyone in the short-term rental business has noticed a substantial drop in bookings. How can nights booked be up 16%, while property owners are seeing a huge drop in demand? How does this scenario relate to the Colorado Pot market?
COLORADO STATE
kydncountry.com

Expect closures on several mountain passes Monday morning

Southwest Colorado — CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on several mountain passes in southwest Colorado tomorrow, Mon., Jan. 16. These operations will require highway closures. Do not attempt to bypass closed gates. US 160 Wolf Creek Pass, closure begins at 6 a.m. Westbound traffic will be stopped near...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Daily drivers not prepared for CDOT's construction plan along I-70

Colorado Department of Transportation is about to undertake a major project, hoping to alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of I-70. But some worry the construction will only make things worse."We are oftentimes kind of nervous about how I-70 is going to look westbound coming out of Denver," said Anthony Smith, a resident of Broomfield.Other drivers are worried about how it will affect their daily commute as well."We drive it every day and deal with it every day," said Mike McIntosh, driver of Epic Mountain Express.Mountain drivers know the headache of I-70 traffic all too well."Floyd Hills, a...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO

