Mayor Brown I feel your pain and want you to feel mine/ours bcuz you don’t have a clue what you’re police officers are doing and really do a deep six cleaning out, there’s so many bad apples still all in the house and laziness is taking over as well as crooked police and it embarrassing, disgusting, disgusting, disgraceful and disturbing that this continues to go on after all Buffalo has been through! They lie on reports which is illegal yet they think they will get away with BUT GOD IS ALWAYS WATCHING AND WILL DEAL WITH THEM ALL !!!!! Open your eyes to how blacks are still being treated yet they curse the kid who came in and killed 10 when within the system theirs thousands being killed from within!!!! WHY WHY WHYWHY WHY WHY is this allowed to happen and continue ?????????🤦♀️🙏🏼🙏🏽✝️ eyes 👀 are always open!!! The bad makes the good look just as bad ! Racism, Favoritism and Evil is no place in any house of Authority! God’s making these wrongs RIGHT! Thank you JESUS for your righteousness!
Uncle Byron set the tone when he a "Democrat" sold out to the Republicans to steal the election. He's getting what he deserves but the Melanated People are victims of his greed 🤑 Karma is a witch! 🦝
Nickle City is the city of good neighbors. Too bad the East and West side still get treated like trash and are completely ignored.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Comments / 9