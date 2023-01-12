PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials have seen a rise in scams involving the sale of vacant lots, according to the South Carolina Real Estate Commission. These scammers are often targeting lots owned by people who live out of state. The commission warned that realtors might be approached by someone pretending to be a seller, wanting a vacant lot sold quickly for a price below market value.

