Gov. McMaster to stop in Upstate to discuss Battle of Cowpens
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Upstate on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Cowpens. The governor will give a keynote address at Wofford College’s “The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!” event. The Battle of Cowpens played an...
Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
SC disaster-trained volunteers sent to help disaster relief in Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina region are deploying to the support disaster relief efforts in Georgia where damaging storms ripped through most of the state. Red Cross said volunteers responded quickly to open shelters, provide emergency essentials and provide...
Murdaugh family tree explained
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly 100 years, the Murdaugh family has kept a stranglehold on the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina. Election after election, a Murdaugh filled the seat of the 14th Circuit Solicitor with the full power of the prosecutor’s office over five counties.
Local group bringing awareness to gun violence with Empty Shoe Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 400 pairs of shoes were on display in Falls Park Sunday to represent the number of people in South Carolina killed by gun violence every year. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of nonviolence, the Upstate Freedom Fighters created the...
‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of...
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
Scammers trying to sell other people’s vacant lots
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials have seen a rise in scams involving the sale of vacant lots, according to the South Carolina Real Estate Commission. These scammers are often targeting lots owned by people who live out of state. The commission warned that realtors might be approached by someone pretending to be a seller, wanting a vacant lot sold quickly for a price below market value.
WATCH: Outdoor fire causes explosion, firefighters respond
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Berea Fire Department said crews responded to an outside fire near West Marion Road Monday night. Officials said the fire happened in a wooded area near West Marion Road and Greenville Arms Apartments. According to officials, they’re not sure what caused the fire or...
Upstate Circle of Friends and volunteers clean community garden for MLK Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of organizations across the upstate held community service opportunities Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. One organization is trying to improve access to healthy, nutritious food right in their backyard. Monday’s task for these volunteers required getting their hands dirty.
