Tesla clandestinely downgrades performance brakes, adds cover to hide it

Tesla has clandestinely downgraded its performance brakes on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from a Model Y Long Range to Model Y Performance, the biggest difference is arguably the performance brakes. You also get faster acceleration...
Here’s how Sony and Honda expect drivers to pay for the tech-packed AFEELA EV

Mere weeks after officially debuting its AFEELA EV in front of crowds at CES, the joint venture between Sony and Honda has a unique strategy for how its future customers will be able to afford it. Although we don’t yet know the EV’s starting MSRP, Sony Honda Mobility is already admitting it’s “a bit expensive” due in part to all the technology it will come equipped with to ensure its longevity (hint hint).
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range at best price of $1,000 ($500 off) in New Green Deals

Now that we’re a few weeks into 2023, it’s time to start making progress on your New Year’s resolutions. If one of your resolutions is to be greener, then the SWFT ZIP e-bike is a great way to start tackling that resolution. It can travel up to 37 miles on a single charge and the top speed is just under 20 MPH. On sale right now for $1,000, this $500 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records

Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week. Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling. Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in...
Quick Charge Podcast: January 16, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in January 2023

Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP

DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP. This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Tritium...
We tested Halo.Car’s remote piloted carshare program, which just launched in Las Vegas

During my time at CES in Las Vegas, I got the chance to visit the local HQ of Halo.Car – an EV mobility solutions provider that specializes in rental cars that are dropped off and picked up using remote pilots. Company founder and CEO Anand Nandakumar personally showed me around and explained how Halo.Car’s remote piloted technology looks to bridge the gap between car sharing, autonomous driving, and quicker EV adoption.
New Volvo C40 and XC40 EVs get improved range, faster charging, RWD, and more

Volvo released a fresh batch of upgrades across its electric vehicle lineup as the new C40 and XC40 Recharge feature a longer range, more power, faster charging, rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants, and more. Volvo has committed to going 100% electric by 2030, with an intermittent target of sales volume to...
Aventon Aventure.2 review: A 28 mph go-anywhere fat-tire electric bike gets better

Aventon significantly expanded its market reach when the company rolled out its first Aventure e-bike in 2021. Now the brand has updated the hot-selling e-bike with key upgrades. And of course we made sure to get an early look at the bike to tell you exactly how it looks, feels, and rides. Check out my complete review of the Aventon Aventure.2 below.
BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX string trimmer/blower kit helps prep for spring at $129 in New Green Deals

It’s time to start thinking about replacing your aging and non-eco-friendly gas-powered yard tools with battery-powered alternatives. Not only are battery-powered lawn care tools better for the environment, but they’re also quieter, lighter, and easier to use. Right now, the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX cordless electric string trimmer and blower combo kit is on sale for $129 at Woot for today only, coming in at 23% below its normal $167 going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Schneider debuts its first eCascadia electric semi truck

Logistics and trucking company company Schneider has received its first eCascadia battery electric semi truck – and its plan is to build one of the largest electric truck fleets in North America. Schneider’s eCascadia electric semi truck. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has received the first of almost...
Watch this new electric mountain bike attempt a crazy 30-foot jump

If you thought electric bikes were just for commuting to work or cruising the local beach path, think again. High-end electric bikes that combine electric motors with quality bike components result in some high-flying eMTBs that can safely and repeatedly catch big air. And the latest example comes to us by way of Canadian e-bike company Biktrix’s updated Monte Capro line.

