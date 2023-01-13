Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla clandestinely downgrades performance brakes, adds cover to hide it
Tesla has clandestinely downgraded its performance brakes on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from a Model Y Long Range to Model Y Performance, the biggest difference is arguably the performance brakes. You also get faster acceleration...
electrek.co
Ford is developing an EV platform for its next-gen vehicles, shifting away from VW’s MEB
As automakers race to solidify their position in the new era of electric vehicles, Ford is pulling from its past to gain an edge in the future. According to a new report, Ford expects to develop its own in-house platform, shifting from its previous alliance with Volkswagen. Ford developing an...
electrek.co
Dying for an EV? Ford Mustang Mach-E converted into an electric hearse and limousine
Electric vehicles are being adopted across all industries for a variety of uses. Even if you try to fight it, your last ride may end up being in an EV. The Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently converted into an electric hearse and limousine. Check it out – you’ll be dying to try them.
electrek.co
Here’s how Sony and Honda expect drivers to pay for the tech-packed AFEELA EV
Mere weeks after officially debuting its AFEELA EV in front of crowds at CES, the joint venture between Sony and Honda has a unique strategy for how its future customers will be able to afford it. Although we don’t yet know the EV’s starting MSRP, Sony Honda Mobility is already admitting it’s “a bit expensive” due in part to all the technology it will come equipped with to ensure its longevity (hint hint).
electrek.co
Here’s the real story behind Tesla’s ‘staged’ self-driving video
There are a lot of media reports about Tesla having “staged” or “faked” a self-driving video in 2016 today after the testimony of a Tesla Autopilot executive was released, but here’s the full story. In 2016, Tesla announced that all of its vehicles going forward...
electrek.co
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range at best price of $1,000 ($500 off) in New Green Deals
Now that we’re a few weeks into 2023, it’s time to start making progress on your New Year’s resolutions. If one of your resolutions is to be greener, then the SWFT ZIP e-bike is a great way to start tackling that resolution. It can travel up to 37 miles on a single charge and the top speed is just under 20 MPH. On sale right now for $1,000, this $500 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records
Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week. Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling. Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in...
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: January 16, 2023
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in January 2023
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP
DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP. This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Tritium...
electrek.co
We tested Halo.Car’s remote piloted carshare program, which just launched in Las Vegas
During my time at CES in Las Vegas, I got the chance to visit the local HQ of Halo.Car – an EV mobility solutions provider that specializes in rental cars that are dropped off and picked up using remote pilots. Company founder and CEO Anand Nandakumar personally showed me around and explained how Halo.Car’s remote piloted technology looks to bridge the gap between car sharing, autonomous driving, and quicker EV adoption.
electrek.co
New Volvo C40 and XC40 EVs get improved range, faster charging, RWD, and more
Volvo released a fresh batch of upgrades across its electric vehicle lineup as the new C40 and XC40 Recharge feature a longer range, more power, faster charging, rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants, and more. Volvo has committed to going 100% electric by 2030, with an intermittent target of sales volume to...
electrek.co
Aventon Aventure.2 review: A 28 mph go-anywhere fat-tire electric bike gets better
Aventon significantly expanded its market reach when the company rolled out its first Aventure e-bike in 2021. Now the brand has updated the hot-selling e-bike with key upgrades. And of course we made sure to get an early look at the bike to tell you exactly how it looks, feels, and rides. Check out my complete review of the Aventon Aventure.2 below.
electrek.co
BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX string trimmer/blower kit helps prep for spring at $129 in New Green Deals
It’s time to start thinking about replacing your aging and non-eco-friendly gas-powered yard tools with battery-powered alternatives. Not only are battery-powered lawn care tools better for the environment, but they’re also quieter, lighter, and easier to use. Right now, the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX cordless electric string trimmer and blower combo kit is on sale for $129 at Woot for today only, coming in at 23% below its normal $167 going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Schneider debuts its first eCascadia electric semi truck
Logistics and trucking company company Schneider has received its first eCascadia battery electric semi truck – and its plan is to build one of the largest electric truck fleets in North America. Schneider’s eCascadia electric semi truck. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has received the first of almost...
electrek.co
Watch this new electric mountain bike attempt a crazy 30-foot jump
If you thought electric bikes were just for commuting to work or cruising the local beach path, think again. High-end electric bikes that combine electric motors with quality bike components result in some high-flying eMTBs that can safely and repeatedly catch big air. And the latest example comes to us by way of Canadian e-bike company Biktrix’s updated Monte Capro line.
electrek.co
Candela reveals world’s longest-range production electric boat, now with Polestar batteries
Candela and Polestar announced a partnership in August of last year that would see automotive-grade EV batteries hit the seas in long-range electric boats. Now that day has come as the two Swedish companies show off the fruits of their partnership with the new Candela C-8 “Powered by Polestar”.
Comments / 0