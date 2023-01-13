ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scriba, NY

Oswego County Today

Keith J. Bracy

SCRIBA, NY – Keith J. Bracy, 67, of Scriba, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his children. Born in Hollywood, Fl, he was the son of the late George and Joan (Worden) Bracy. Keith worked as a boilermaker for local #175 since 1973 and retired in 2011....
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today

DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York

CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

DEC Announces Summer Camps Registration Opens April 2, 2023

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the...
Oswego County Today

This Week With Claudia

ALBANY – Following is a copy of New York State Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney’s weekly newsletter:. I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise.
Oswego County Today

U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Rise

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up 3 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.48. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Oswego County Today

Nobody Should Die From Cervical Cancer

It’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) North Country wants to share some important and alarming information. In New York State, Black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and to die from the disease. Recent findings from a U.S. study show that Black women are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer at a higher rate than white women.
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Statement On New York’s First Prosecutions Under Federal Anti-Gun Trafficking Law

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today applauded the charging of four gun traffickers in New York under the new federal anti-gun trafficking provisions that passed as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Gillibrand authored the anti-gun trafficking provisions in 2009 and worked for more than a decade to pass them into law.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oswego County Today

January Is Disney Month At AAA

CNY- It’s Disney Month at AAA Western and Central New York — which means now is the perfect time to plan a magical getaway!. Orlando consistently ranks as a top destination for travelers from Western and Central New York, and this year is no exception, especially for those still looking to experience “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” honoring Disney’s 50th anniversary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oswego County Today

Statement From Senator Mannion On Governor Hochul’s State Of The State Address

ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:. “I appreciate the vision of a safe, healthy, and prosperous New York that Governor Hochul outlined in her State of the State address. I look forward to working together to address the pressing issues facing our state including a post-pandemic stabilization of our healthcare institutions, investing in workforce development and the infrastructure necessary to make the $100B Micron computer chip fab a success, affordability and lower taxes, and investing in our schools, teachers, and students.
NEW YORK STATE
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

