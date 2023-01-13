ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:. “I appreciate the vision of a safe, healthy, and prosperous New York that Governor Hochul outlined in her State of the State address. I look forward to working together to address the pressing issues facing our state including a post-pandemic stabilization of our healthcare institutions, investing in workforce development and the infrastructure necessary to make the $100B Micron computer chip fab a success, affordability and lower taxes, and investing in our schools, teachers, and students.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO