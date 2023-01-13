Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Keith J. Bracy
SCRIBA, NY – Keith J. Bracy, 67, of Scriba, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his children. Born in Hollywood, Fl, he was the son of the late George and Joan (Worden) Bracy. Keith worked as a boilermaker for local #175 since 1973 and retired in 2011....
Nazareth College Announces Dean’s List Fall 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nazareth students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List include the following:. Marissa Bell of Oswego, NY. Collin Bennett of Fulton, NY. Emma Brewster of Fulton, NY. Claire Broderick of Fulton, NY. Jack Broderick of Fulton, NY. Nicholas Brown of Fulton, NY. Danielle Dunn of...
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York
CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
Tops Honors Black History Month With Third Annual Contest For 3rd-8th Graders
Williamsville, N.Y. –Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to once again announce a unique opportunity for students in grades 3rd-8th grade to shine!. February is Black History Month and for over three decades Tops has been proud to...
DEC Announces Summer Camps Registration Opens April 2, 2023
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the...
New York State’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts And Essay Exhibition Features 3,930 Young Artists And Writers
ALBANY – The New York State Education Department (NYSED) and Office of General Services (OGS) today announced the January 11 opening of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition. Dr. King’s commitment to nonviolent advocacy served as the inspiration for 3,920 students from more...
NYS Department Of Labor Launches Campaign Educating Young Workers About Their Rights In Child Labor Violations
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child...
This Week With Claudia
ALBANY – Following is a copy of New York State Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney’s weekly newsletter:. I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise.
Statement From Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay On Committee Meeting Broadcasts
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Assembly committee meetings will finally be televised, representing a welcome and overdue measure of transparency to our legislative work. Assembly Republicans introduced this measure prior to 2016, when the law requiring televised meetings was passed.
Eight Companies Receive New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification
NEW YORK – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following eight businesses were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD):. Nairy Mechanical, LLC, Webster, NY, is an HVAC and plumbing contractor. Cyber Transport...
U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Rise
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up 3 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.48. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Governor Hochul Announces Transformative Investments In Energy Affordability, Building Efficiency, And Clean Air And Water
ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced investments in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, clean air, and clean water, as part of the 2023 State of the State. The proposal will create the Energy Affordability Guarantee to ensure participating New Yorkers never pay more than six percent of...
Statement From Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay On Gov. Hochul’s State Of The State Address
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address:. “Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State address offered plenty of lofty ideas, but there are serious concerns with the proposed plan to achieve them.
Nobody Should Die From Cervical Cancer
It’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) North Country wants to share some important and alarming information. In New York State, Black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and to die from the disease. Recent findings from a U.S. study show that Black women are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer at a higher rate than white women.
Gillibrand Statement On New York’s First Prosecutions Under Federal Anti-Gun Trafficking Law
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today applauded the charging of four gun traffickers in New York under the new federal anti-gun trafficking provisions that passed as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Gillibrand authored the anti-gun trafficking provisions in 2009 and worked for more than a decade to pass them into law.
January Is Disney Month At AAA
CNY- It’s Disney Month at AAA Western and Central New York — which means now is the perfect time to plan a magical getaway!. Orlando consistently ranks as a top destination for travelers from Western and Central New York, and this year is no exception, especially for those still looking to experience “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” honoring Disney’s 50th anniversary.
Statement From Senator Mannion On Governor Hochul’s State Of The State Address
ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:. “I appreciate the vision of a safe, healthy, and prosperous New York that Governor Hochul outlined in her State of the State address. I look forward to working together to address the pressing issues facing our state including a post-pandemic stabilization of our healthcare institutions, investing in workforce development and the infrastructure necessary to make the $100B Micron computer chip fab a success, affordability and lower taxes, and investing in our schools, teachers, and students.
NYS Canal System Tourism Infrastructure And Events Grant Application Now Open
WATERFORD, NY – The New York State Canal Corporation, through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor are offering competitive grant funding to support tourism and recreation along the New York State Canal System including canal waterways and Canalway Trail. The 2023 program will...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0