Potsdam, NY

SUNY Potsdam Names Area Students To Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY – The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 210 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2022 semester to the College’s Dean’s List. To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
POTSDAM, NY
A small college in the Adirondacks built a skiing juggernaut in less than three years

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — John Morgan's philosophy when building the VIC lodge was simple: If you build it, they will come. No matter how far-fetched it seemed, Paul Smith's College was on its way to building a skiing dynasty less than three years ago. Now in 2023, Paul Smith's College has a national championship from its first season and will be sending four athletes and a coach to Lake Placid for the 2023 FISU World University Games.
LAKE PLACID, NY
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
State Police Search for Missing Lewis County Man

State Police in Lowville is attempting to locate a Missing Person, 30-year-old Tyler J. Moroughan who was reported missing on Sunday, January 8, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Mr. Moroughan is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
CANTON, NY
Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing a misdemeanor drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 41-year-old Carlton Thurston III, of Canton, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Thurston was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CANTON, NY
Fulton, NY
