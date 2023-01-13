PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — John Morgan's philosophy when building the VIC lodge was simple: If you build it, they will come. No matter how far-fetched it seemed, Paul Smith's College was on its way to building a skiing dynasty less than three years ago. Now in 2023, Paul Smith's College has a national championship from its first season and will be sending four athletes and a coach to Lake Placid for the 2023 FISU World University Games.

