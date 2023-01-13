ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Tyson Helton votes Tennessee No. 5

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Following the national championship game, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released.

Tennessee finished No. 6, while Alabama is ranked fifth.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.

Tyson Helton, Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton voted in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll during the 2022 season. Helton served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018 before becoming Western Kentucky’s head coach.

Helton’s final ballot is listed below.

1

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 15-0

2

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

3

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 13-1

4

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 11-2

5

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

6

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Final 2022 record: 11-2

7

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 11-2

8

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

9

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

10

Tulane

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

11

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

12

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 11-3

13

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 11-3

14

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

15

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 10-4

16

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 10-3

17

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

18

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Final 2022 record: 9-4

19

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

20

Troy

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

21

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

22

Pittsburgh

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

23

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

24

UTSA

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

25

Air Force

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

