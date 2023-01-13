Final 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Tyson Helton votes Tennessee No. 5
Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Following the national championship game, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released.
Tennessee finished No. 6, while Alabama is ranked fifth.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton voted in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll during the 2022 season. Helton served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018 before becoming Western Kentucky’s head coach.
Helton’s final ballot is listed below.
1
Georgia
Final 2022 record: 15-0
2
TCU
3
Michigan
Final 2022 record: 13-1
4
Ohio State
Final 2022 record: 11-2
5
6
Alabama
Final 2022 record: 11-2
7
Penn State
Final 2022 record: 11-2
8
Washington
9
Florida State
10
Tulane
11
Utah
12
USC
Final 2022 record: 11-3
13
Clemson
Final 2022 record: 11-3
14
Kansas State
15
LSU
Final 2022 record: 10-4
16
Oregon
Final 2022 record: 10-3
17
Oregon State
18
Notre Dame
Final 2022 record: 9-4
