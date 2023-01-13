Final 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Tyson Helton votes Tennessee No. 5

Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Following the national championship game, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released.

Tennessee finished No. 6, while Alabama is ranked fifth.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.

Tyson Helton

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton voted in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll during the 2022 season. Helton served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018 before becoming Western Kentucky’s head coach.

Helton’s final ballot is listed below.

1

Georgia

Final 2022 record: 15-0

2

TCU

3

Michigan

Final 2022 record: 13-1

4

Ohio State

Final 2022 record: 11-2

5

6

Alabama

Final 2022 record: 11-2

7

Penn State

Final 2022 record: 11-2

8

Washington

9

Florida State

10

Tulane

11

Utah

12

USC

Final 2022 record: 11-3

13

Clemson

Final 2022 record: 11-3

14

Kansas State

15

LSU

Final 2022 record: 10-4

16

Oregon

Final 2022 record: 10-3

17

Oregon State

18

Notre Dame

Final 2022 record: 9-4

19

Mississippi State

20

Troy

21

UCLA

22

Pittsburgh

23

South Carolina

24

UTSA

25

Air Force