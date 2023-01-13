Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
NBCMontana
DOJ, OPI announce National Missing Children's Poster Contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice and the Office of Public Instruction are accepting submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest. The poster theme is "Bringing Our Missing Children Home" to help spread the word about the issue of missing children. The contest is open to...
NBCMontana
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
NBCMontana
Fresh snow brings increased avalanche concerns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fresh snowfall can signal higher avalanche danger, especially in higher elevations around Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted a photo to their Facebook page showing a slide triggered by a skier near Hebgen Lake in the southern Madison Range on Sunday. As of Monday...
NBCMontana
Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
NBCMontana
Publication finds Treasure State has 2nd highest demand for leaders in country
MISSOULA, Mont. — A recent publication found Montana has the second highest demand for leaders per capita in the country. Rural sociologist Benjamin Winchester of the University of Minnesota Extension wrote the publication titled "Montana's Leadership Demand." Winchester reports one in every 13 adults must hold a leadership position...
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces $3 million to manage, improve forest health
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced an investment of $3 million to manage and improve forest health in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will give 11 projects between $60,000 and $500,000. Each project is expected to treat...
NBCMontana
MDT Aeronautics Board to host meeting this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will hold a meeting where the Aeronautics Board will review applications and take public comment on airport improvement projects. The meeting is this Tuesday and Wednesday in the East and West Auditorium of MDT Headquarters in Helena. A full agenda can...
NBCMontana
Tow plows improve efficiency for state snowplow drivers
BOZEMAN, Mont — State snowplow drivers are clearing twice as much snow with half the resources thanks to tow plows -- steerable trailer-mounted plows pulled behind a snowplow truck. Montana Department of Transportation says tow plows are effective by reducing the staff needed, especially with how difficult it can...
NBCMontana
Light snow expected tonight across southwest Montana
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect from 5PM through 10AM tomorrow morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5PM through 3PM tomorrow afternoon for the Upper...
NBCMontana
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
NBCMontana
Light to moderate snow to impact road conditions through tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher to 4 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Lower Clark Fork Region....
NBCMontana
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
NBCMontana
Freezing fog and patchy black ice possible tonight; next weather maker moves in Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from noon Sunday through 10 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
Comments / 0