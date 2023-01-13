Read full article on original website
Missouri health department answers marijuana questions
With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
You might be able to get stimulus money for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Missouri rejected almost 500 vanity license plates in 2023. Here's the list
You've got to love a good vanity license plate — a customized tag that makes you want to whip out your phone and snap a photo to share with friends. Missouri's Department of Revenue receives hundreds of applications every year for personalized plates. But it doesn't approve all of them.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol
If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program
“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
New regulations make weed management more complex in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Producers should prepare for more complexity in herbicide requirements and registrations in 2023 and beyond, says University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley. The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed changes to atrazine labels that would have great impact, says Bradley. Atrazine is an effective and...
More can be done to help grieving children in Missouri
One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues, and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
These timeshare companies agree to pay sizable settlement
KSNF/KODE — It’s “a major win for consumers”, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Several Greene County-based timeshare companies have agreed to an $800,000 settlement after more than two years of litigation. Those companies are Vacation Consulting Services, VCS Communications, The Transfer Group, and Real...
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON RECOMMENDS COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT AND SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL INCREASE FOR STATE TEAM MEMBERS
Governor Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2.00 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. The recommendation would also help strengthen workforce recruitment and retention. The recommendation was included...
Missouri Adults Can Now Earn an Accredited High School Diploma Online for Free
New adult high school completion program seeks to improve lives and communities. Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program.
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
The Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill Wednesday that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear “dresses […]
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
