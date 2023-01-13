ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
OnlyHomers

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.  According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.  The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for Cowboys-Bucs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a wager on the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Monday night showdown with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer that unlocks...
msn.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior

Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning

The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning.  Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.  Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be ...
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff bracket 2023: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AFC & NFC games

The 2022 NFL regular season is entering its final act, as the 14-team playoff field was finalized in Week 18. NFL fans already had a pretty clear picture of which teams would be playing in the 2023 NFL playoffs entering Week 18. Eleven teams had clinched postseason berths before the action began, so just three more teams and overall seeding needed to be decided.
