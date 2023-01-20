The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO