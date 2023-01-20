Read full article on original website
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Water Crisis: City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed
The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Sacramento Kings hilariously use Cowboys logo to rile 49ers fans
"Lots of boos have followed."
Seeing all those massive Super Bowl signs? A Tempe company is behind them
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Valley is in the midst of a massive Super Bowl transformation during the weeks before hosting Super Bowl LVII. The Big Game is in Glendale but by now, you've likely seen Super Bowl signs or pop-ups wherever you are in the Valley. It turns out,...
See Arizona's Biggest Changes Since It Last Hosted The Super Bowl
The state last hosted the Super Bowl eight years ago.
Carl Cheffers to serve as referee for Super Bowl LVII
Referee Carl Cheffers will work his third Super Bowl next month when he takes the field in Glendale, Ariz.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
AZFamily
Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!. Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.
Get a custom 49ers jersey at a hefty discount ahead of the NFC Championship
Save $93 on the 49ers Nike Vapor Untouchable Custom Elite Jersey while supplies last.
ABC 15 News
Changes in Glendale since the Valley last hosted the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — It has been eight years since Glendale hosted the Super Bowl at what was then the University of Phoenix Stadium. Besides the stadium’s name, Deputy City Manager Brent Stoddard says a lot has changed in the West Valley. First, Glendale Avenue was rebuilt and repaved...
Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks announces Chase Center concert
Tickets for the Chase Center show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27.
San Francisco nightlife venue PianoFight to close after 16 years
The Tenderloin location was home to the first iteration of Original Joe's.
