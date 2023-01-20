ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
AZFamily

Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!. Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.
ABC 15 News

Changes in Glendale since the Valley last hosted the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ — It has been eight years since Glendale hosted the Super Bowl at what was then the University of Phoenix Stadium. Besides the stadium’s name, Deputy City Manager Brent Stoddard says a lot has changed in the West Valley. First, Glendale Avenue was rebuilt and repaved...
