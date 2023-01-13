Read full article on original website
azpm.org
More than 41,000 sandhill cranes in Southern Arizona
Sandhill cranes begin their migration in Southern Arizona. More than 41,358 migratory sandhill cranes have made their way to southern Arizona and are now in the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys. The Arizona Game and Fish Department holds an annual sandhill crane count that coincides with the Wings Over...
KOLD-TV
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rangers at Catalina State Park say about 300 campers are stranded and the park is closed because of flooding. Rangers say they expect the park north of Tucson to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. It has been closed since Monday morning because of flooding after a prolonged rain storm.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Arizona Capitol Times
To save lives, let’s fast-track federal grant to improve I-10
As Governor of the Gila River Indian Community, on behalf of my Community and all those who travel on I-10, I find myself concerned on a daily basis with the rising loss of life on Interstate 10, which knifes through the heart of the reservation to connect the Valley and Tucson.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
Code enforcements remain a concern for Tucson neighborhood
Neighborhoods bordering East Ft. Lowell Road met with Tucson police about crime concerns on Tuesday.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
Cochise County reassures residents water use and supply are sustainable
County and City of Sierra Vista officials say other counties can learn from them when it comes to water conservation.
southernarizonaguide.com
Return To The Longhorn Steakhouse: A Dining Review
Ms. Karen had ordered us some wine from Total Wines and it was my job to pick it up. So when Neighbor Roy and I were headed out to lunch one Friday in mid-December 2022, I chose a place that was near the wine store. As it turned out, it was a restaurant that Roy and I had been to a year earlier, Longhorn Steakhouse on Oracle Road in Tucson. Although we like to patronize local restaurants rather than national chains, we could not resist, as you will learn why.
KOLD-TV
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Menlo Park in Tucson has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported there on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Other homes near the gas leak, in the 200 block of South Grande Avenue, were also evacuated. Around 3:30 p.m., there was...
KGUN 9
Three people, two dogs rescued near Prince and I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday. The Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road was closed due to unsafe yard conditions caused by rain. The center will reopen when conditions improve. 7:50 a.m. Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Barbata is the newest addition to cocktail scene
With the ambiance of an English pub, Barbata is the perfect after-work destination. “At the end of a long day or a long week, it’s the perfect place to unwind,” said guest/PCC piano professor Raymond Ryder. Co-owner and executive chef Tyler Fenton echoed a similar sentiment in a...
arizonawildcats.com
Rubio Retires After 31 Seasons at Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Volleyball head coach Dave Rubio, the winningest head coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach, has announced that he will be retiring following 31 seasons at the helm of the volleyball program and 36 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment
After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
Sabino and Bear Canyon roads closed due to flooding
The Coronado National Forest notifies the public that Sabino and Bear Canyon roads are closed due to flooding.
ABC 15 News
Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home
THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
