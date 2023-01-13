Read full article on original website
'It's killing me': Route 611 closure stirs worries of survival for small business owners
PORTLAND, Pa. - The last few years have been like a roller-coaster ride for Janet Futchko. In 2021, her tiny shop on the main drag in Portland was named one of Northampton County’s outstanding businesses during the annual county festival. Now she wonders how much longer her 7-year-old thrift store can survive.
Two Easton area nonprofits land $1.1 million for anti-violence programs
EASTON, Pa. — Two Easton area nonprofits will get more than $1.1 million earmarked for efforts to reduce violence in the region. More than $1.1 million in state funding has been earmarked for two programs that aim to reduce violence in the Easton area. Most will go to Greater...
Becky Bartlett resigns from Northampton County administration position
EASTON, Pa. — Becky Bartlett, who has been Northampton County's deputy director of administration for the past five years, has submitted her resignation. Bartlett also served as the county's chief information officer. Her last day will be Jan. 27, a news release from Northampton County said. Becky Bartlett, deputy...
Longtime Lehigh County DA will not seek reelection
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Jim Martin, who has been Lehigh County district attorney for nearly 25 years, said Tuesday he will not seek re-election in November. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin will not seek reelection after nearly 25 years in the office. Martin thanked members of the county and...
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration highlights students from around the state
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A delegation of Allentonians went to the state capital for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration on Tuesday, including eight students. Two students each were selected from Allen High School, Dieruff High School, Building 21, and Executive Education Charter School to attend the event in Harrisburg by school officials. Designated school chaperones will also be attending.
Bethlehem Food Co-op on track to open this fall
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After about a decade of organizing, fundraising and community outreach, the head of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op said it is on target to open this fall, likely in October. Construction started last year on the future home of the community-owned grocery store at 250 East Broad...
Struggle remains, but so does determination, Martin Luther King Day program attendees told
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Nearly 45 years after Martin Luther King Jr., the struggle he fought remains, even in the Lehigh Valley, a local Black leader told a gathering to commemorate the day that honors the slain Civil Rights leader. "The struggle is still here, but we're still not giving...
Richard Aronson, Lehigh University professor who taught 20,000, dies at 85
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — J. Richard Aronson, an icon of Lehigh University who taught more than 20,000 students over a 50-year career, died Sunday. Aronson, 85, was the founder and longtime executive director of the university's Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. J. Richard Aronson, an iconic Lehigh...
Man rescued from trench collapse suffered extensive injuries, now home from hospital
ALLENTOWN, Pa.— The man who was stuck in a collapsed construction trench for more than eight hours last week is home from the hospital and nursing injuries. Jason Hansell, 27, who Monday answered the door at his Emmaus home, declined to be interviewed, but expressed gratitude to all who are cheering him on.
Moravian University professor awarded $503k biology grant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An assistant professor at Moravian University has been awarded more than a half million dollars for research on the impact of storm events, it was announced Tuesday. Natasha Woods, an assistant professor of Biology, was awarded a$503,000 grant by the National Science Foundation. Natasha Woods was...
Ski resorts battle warm weather to keep season from melting away
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — After the cold Christmas week came the wet and warm January we've experienced so far in the Lehigh Valley. And while that may be welcomed news for those who are not fans of plowing their driveways, it has created a sticky situation for nearby ski resorts.
New year, new workout: Group fitness keeps people coming back, experts say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new year means a new opportunity to try new things, including a new workout. Those who vow to get fit in 2023 have many fitness class options across the Lehigh Valley from which to choose. Barre3 and Rosie's Boot Camp, both in the Lehigh Valley,...
5 Things to know today: MLK Day Edition
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day commemorated to celebrating Dr. King and his legacy. The following are what you need to know about the holiday and some important stories:. 1. If you're looking for events and volunteer opportunities, we've got you covered. Read what you can do...
Allentown Art Museum honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with performances, diversity of art
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Art Museum honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday by hosting talks and performances examining and celebrating the Black experience. In 1965, after his march from Selma to Birmingham, Ala., King delivered a speech commonly called, “How long? Not long.” He spoke...
