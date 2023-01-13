Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch and Emily Teets paced Gorge skiers in Saturday’s giant slalom high school ski race at Mt. Hood Meadows. Welch was one of 26 skiers to complete two runs in the competition. His runs of 48.39 seconds and 52.97 gave him a combined run of 1:41.36 — good enough for second place overall. Henry Johnson of Portland’s Cleveland won the competition in 1:36.91 (47.46 and 49.45 runs). Welch’s first run was the second fastest of the day behind Johnson. His teammate and brother, Lars Welch, was fifth overall in 1:47.12. Hood River had a third finisher — Jaden Johnson who was 14th.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO