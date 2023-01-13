ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Hood River Elks December Students of the Month

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute as its December Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end -of- year final cash award in May. The lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.
HOOD RIVER, OR
TD cheer to compete in Lake Oswego

The Dalles High Riverhawks cheer team will compete in its next OSAA Class 4A competition Jan. 21 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego. The 15-member squad is guided by Coach Kelsey Wallace and is led by the senior trio of Amy Hernandez, Lexi Irving and Gabbe Haskins. Other team members include juniors Katelyn Vassar, Lanie Dicks and Madelyn Harrison.
THE DALLES, OR
Obituary: Terry Kaseberg

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Dale Kaseberg, age 80 and a lifetime resident of Sherman County. Terry passed away peacefully at his home in Sherman County, not far from where Terry was raised. He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore.,...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
Death notices and service announcements, Jan. 18, 2023

Michael Anthony Cheadle, 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 1, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Alishia Ranee Jallen, age 35, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 4,...
THE DALLES, OR
Levy proposals considered

WHITE SALMON — Ballots are set to hit mailboxes in Klickitat County towards the end of the month for the Feb. 14 special election. On the ballot this time around for those in the boundaries of the White Salmon Valley School District are two separate levy proposals to support the district through 2026.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
Riverhawk swimmers win two events at La Grande

The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swimmers combined for nine top-five individual finishes and two event wins in the La Grande Invitational swim meet Jan. 14 in La Grande. The Riverhawk girls squad was led by senior Lydia DiGennaro, who won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.96 seconds and the...
THE DALLES, OR
Obituary: Sandra Sargeant

Sandra “Sandy” Anne (Morinville) Sargeant passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, surrounded by loving family and her husband in the comfort of her home in Beaverton, Ore. Sandy was born on June 11, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to Vern Morinville and Alma (Perreault) Morinville. Sandy grew up in Eastern Washington, before her family relocated to The Dalles, Ore.
BEAVERTON, OR
Shorthanded TD wrestlers compete in Forest Grove

The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team, saddled by illness, injury, and academic issues, competed in the Bob Beisell Invitational meet Jan. 14 at Forest Grove High School. The Class 4A Riverhawks had three grapplers at the meet — freshmen Zach Greene, Josh Brackenbury, and Harley Scott. He was the only wrestler in the varsity event and he won one of three matches in the 126-pound weight division.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hood River Valley Nordic ski team competes in first race of the season at Teacup Lake

Fourteen HRV Nordic team skiers competed in the team’s first race of the season on Jan. 7 at Teacup Nordic Snow Park in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The 5k, interval-start classic technique race was hosted by St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. In spite of very snowy conditions prior to the race, with the temperatures rising above freezing that contributed to some tricky conditions, the team had a lot of fun. There was a strong showing by motivated Hood River athletes.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Welch, Teets lead skiers in Mt. Hood League opener

Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch and Emily Teets paced Gorge skiers in Saturday’s giant slalom high school ski race at Mt. Hood Meadows. Welch was one of 26 skiers to complete two runs in the competition. His runs of 48.39 seconds and 52.97 gave him a combined run of 1:41.36 — good enough for second place overall. Henry Johnson of Portland’s Cleveland won the competition in 1:36.91 (47.46 and 49.45 runs). Welch’s first run was the second fastest of the day behind Johnson. His teammate and brother, Lars Welch, was fifth overall in 1:47.12. Hood River had a third finisher — Jaden Johnson who was 14th.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Stevenson, La Center top Bruin boys

The Columbia High Bruins had a rough time last week on the hardwood floor as they dropped two straight WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball games. The Bruins (1-3 league, 5-3 overall) lost 54-42 to the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-3 league, 8-3 overall) Jan. 10 at Stevenson High School, followed by a 54-38 home loss to the La Center High Wildcats (3-1 league, 6-8 overall) Jan. 13 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
LA CENTER, WA
Hood River boys face Parkrose at home Tuesday

Hood River Valley’s boys basketball team was slated to continue its gauntlet through the upper echelon of the Class 5A ranks this week with Parkrose coming to town on Tuesday. The 7-4 Broncos, ranked No. 7 in the OSAA’s 5A poll, have won five straight, including three in a...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Hood River swimmers sweep La Salle

Hood River Valley continues to pace the Northwest Oregon Conference swimming standings, as the Eagles bested visiting La Salle in a dual meet Jan. 12. The Eagle girls lost the meet’s first race but went on to win nine of the next 10 to post a 98-71 win over the Falcons from Milwaukie. The margin was greater for the HRV boys, who won all but one event for a 115-36 win.
HOOD RIVER, OR
North Marion outshoots TD; league play looms

The Dalles High Riverhawks got a split of their final two Class 4A boys basketball nonleague games last week. The Riverhawks (4-7) won, 36-34, at home over the Stayton High Eagles (11-2) Jan. 10. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, followed with 65-49 road loss to the North Marion High Huskies (11-1) Jan. 13.
THE DALLES, OR
1A Girls roundup: Sherman High girls win four straight Big Sky games

The Big Sky League East Division frontrunner Sherman County High Huskies (5-1 league, 10-3 overall) notched a fourth straight girls basketball win, 46-10, over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-7 league, 0-11 overall) Jan. 14 at Lyle High School. It marked the 23rd consecutive loss for the Cougars overlapping the last...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR

