Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ranking The 10 Best Air Jordan Shoes Of All Time

When it comes to marketability, no player, past or present, can touch Michael Jordan. It was because of Jordan that NBA players today make as much money as they do, especially from endorsements. Back in the 1990s, it seemed like you couldn't turn on your television without seeing a commercial...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details

A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
Yardbarker

Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears

PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Ask Ja Morant Anything With This Upcoming Nike JA 1

Centers around the League still haven’t seemed to have gotten the memo, don’t jump with Ja Morant. A full month before the All-Star break and Nike’s most recent signature athlete has already begun compiling his bids for dunk of the year, all while suiting up in the recently unveiled Nike Ja 1. Having already unveiled a duo of titular propositions on-court, first-look images now unveil Morant’s third colorway with The Swoosh which comes rife in the most asked questions about the Beaverton brand’s latest superstar.

