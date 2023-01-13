Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers: Darvin Ham Concedes LA Needs Help In This Department At Trade Deadline
He's watching the same games we are.
Bol Bol drops brutally honest take on his time with Denver Nuggets amid breakout campaign - “I could’ve worked a lot harder”
Bol said that he probably could have worked harder to make things work the Nuggets, but was appreciative of the things he learned during his time in Denver
NBA Fans React To The Picture Of Nick Wright And His Wife
NBA fans love the beautiful picture of Nick Wright and his wife on Twitter.
Warriors Owner Made Offer to Pair of Draymond Green Hecklers
The two fans and their trash talk propelled Golden State to a much-needed win.
Yardbarker
Ranking The 10 Best Air Jordan Shoes Of All Time
When it comes to marketability, no player, past or present, can touch Michael Jordan. It was because of Jordan that NBA players today make as much money as they do, especially from endorsements. Back in the 1990s, it seemed like you couldn't turn on your television without seeing a commercial...
Lakers News: Veteran Free Agent Big Men Impressed During Tryouts For LA Friday
How will LA use its next 10-day deal?
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details
A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Doc Rivers' Puzzling Comments About Michael Jordan And LeBron James' Status In The GOAT Debate
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is something that can never truly get a definitive result. Although most players, coaches, and fans believe that Jordan should be considered the GOAT for having an almost spotless resume. But that doesn't mean James is not considered the GOAT by them.
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando
Could Moritz Wagner be a valuable fill-in center for Oklahoma City to acquire from the Magic at the trade deadline?
Yardbarker
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
sneakernews.com
Ask Ja Morant Anything With This Upcoming Nike JA 1
Centers around the League still haven’t seemed to have gotten the memo, don’t jump with Ja Morant. A full month before the All-Star break and Nike’s most recent signature athlete has already begun compiling his bids for dunk of the year, all while suiting up in the recently unveiled Nike Ja 1. Having already unveiled a duo of titular propositions on-court, first-look images now unveil Morant’s third colorway with The Swoosh which comes rife in the most asked questions about the Beaverton brand’s latest superstar.
