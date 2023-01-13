Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
New Fairhaven space allows this business to sell plants, expand to workshops and events
“Our goal is to share our joy of houseplants to all our customers... regardless of how green anyone’s thumb may be.”
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
KING-5
'Never thought it would come to this': Thousands of seniors losing insurance
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
AOL Corp
Tacoma Mall news: 2 popular shops set to remodel while a well-known salon plans to move
Recent permit filings with the city of Tacoma show more changes are coming to the Tacoma Mall, including one familiar salon’s exit. First, the loss: Gene Juarez Salon and Spa is relocating to a new shop at 915 Pacific Ave. Katie Trent is CEO of Gene Juarez Salons and...
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Behar’s Furniture (Just Announced Closing After 60 Years)
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Monroe farm forced to close for months after losing its entire flock to bird flu
MONROE, Wash. — An outbreak of bird flu at Hearth and Haven Farm in Monroe has forced the business to close for the remainder of 2023 after the outbreak led to a mass culling of the nearly 200 ducks on site. Elaine Kellner is the owner and began the...
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
New Dungeons and Dragons tea shop, local foodie events, new beer and bunny adoptions
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as rabbits with discounted adoption fees, new beer from a local brewery and events.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles
The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
