Everett, WA

KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Behar’s Furniture (Just Announced Closing After 60 Years)

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
theorcasonian.com

How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Western Washington City to Give Free Parking to People Living in Vehicles

The City of Bellevue is looking to increase access to safe parking for its residents that reside in their vehicles. The Bellevue City Council approved an annual budget allocation of $450,000 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The city’s goal for the...
BELLEVUE, WA
singletracks.com

Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
WASHINGTON STATE

