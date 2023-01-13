ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

voiceofmuscatine.com

Great Lakes YEN participants average 116-bushel wheat

Wheat growers participating in the Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network are studying what factors lead to significantly higher yields. Executive Director of the Michigan Wheat Program Jody Pollok Newsom tells Brownfield farmers collect their own soil, tissue, and grain samples throughout the season for analysis. “The information that we gather...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Agent emphasizes value of crop insurance as margins tighten

A crop insurance agent says the risk management tool is becoming increasingly important as farm incomes are expected to decline in 2023. Lee Waters with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield grain farmers have seen strong prices the last three years. “I feel like a big risk we have going into...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

New drought relief plan unveiled in MO

The director of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources says updates to the state’s drought relief plan were made with agriculture in mind. Dru Buntin tells Brownfield agriculture is one of the first sectors affected by drought and it starts with the ability to water livestock. The plan highlights how different regions handle the drought and considers water availability.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Signup deadline near for Wisconsin’s nitrogen optimization pilot program

Wisconsin farmers can still sign up for the state’s new nitrogen optimization pilot program. University of Wisconsin soil scientist Matt Ruark tells Brownfield the state-funded program helps farmers test different nitrogen use practices with less financial risk. “They’re going to cover the cost of time, of land, of yield loss, of soil testing, of you know, anything else that’s going to be connected with the project.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Prescribed Burn

Unmanaged wildfires can be destructive and even life threatening, but Missouri Soybeans Conservation Programs Manager Brady Lichtenberg says careful use of prescribed burns can improve farmland health and protect life and property. Now through Spring green up is the best time to consider a prescribed burn after taking necessary precautions and consulting local experts.
MISSOURI STATE

