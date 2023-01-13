Read full article on original website
Great Lakes YEN participants average 116-bushel wheat
Wheat growers participating in the Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network are studying what factors lead to significantly higher yields. Executive Director of the Michigan Wheat Program Jody Pollok Newsom tells Brownfield farmers collect their own soil, tissue, and grain samples throughout the season for analysis. “The information that we gather...
Agent emphasizes value of crop insurance as margins tighten
A crop insurance agent says the risk management tool is becoming increasingly important as farm incomes are expected to decline in 2023. Lee Waters with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield grain farmers have seen strong prices the last three years. “I feel like a big risk we have going into...
New drought relief plan unveiled in MO
The director of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources says updates to the state’s drought relief plan were made with agriculture in mind. Dru Buntin tells Brownfield agriculture is one of the first sectors affected by drought and it starts with the ability to water livestock. The plan highlights how different regions handle the drought and considers water availability.
Signup deadline near for Wisconsin’s nitrogen optimization pilot program
Wisconsin farmers can still sign up for the state’s new nitrogen optimization pilot program. University of Wisconsin soil scientist Matt Ruark tells Brownfield the state-funded program helps farmers test different nitrogen use practices with less financial risk. “They’re going to cover the cost of time, of land, of yield loss, of soil testing, of you know, anything else that’s going to be connected with the project.”
Prescribed Burn
Unmanaged wildfires can be destructive and even life threatening, but Missouri Soybeans Conservation Programs Manager Brady Lichtenberg says careful use of prescribed burns can improve farmland health and protect life and property. Now through Spring green up is the best time to consider a prescribed burn after taking necessary precautions and consulting local experts.
Nebraska legislator won’t refile right-to-repair bill after AFBF, John Deere MOU
A Nebraska state senator says he won’t revive his right to repair legislation after American Farm Bureau’s recent agreement with John Deere. “I’m willing to give this a chance to see how it all works out.”. Tom Brandt of Plymouth tells Brownfield if there isn’t progress, then...
