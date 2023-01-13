Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Yaeji – “For Granted”
The producer Yaeji has been putting out music for nearly a decade now — she’s released many singles, some EPs, and, in 2020, she shared a full-length mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Now, she’s ready to put out her debut album. It’s called With A Hammer, and its cover art shows her wielding a large hammer, which per a press release actually has a name: Hammer Lee.
Stereogum
Lisel – “Immature”
A couple weeks ago, Eliza Bagg announced a new album as Lisel, Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay, and shared the impressively layered lead single “One At A Time.” Today, she’s back with another new song from the album, “Immature,” which comes with a music video directed by Kate Watson-Wallace. “It’s the repetitive movements that only develop minimally, as well as the small, pedestrian, everyday nature of the gestures and set design,” Bagg noted of the video. “Interacting with everyday objects and gestures but in a repetitive way that changes the nature of their meaning.” Watch and listen below.
Stereogum
Softcult – “Dress”
Softcult is the project of Canadian twin siblings Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, who bill their sound as “music for mall goths.” Their upcoming EP see you in the dark is fixated on some dark subjects; prior single “Drain” was all about climate change and corporate greed, while today’s new track “Dress” is about violations of consent. The sonic context for this material is brighter and catchier than you’d expect, putting an ultra-poppy spin on the au courant blend of grunge, shoegaze, et al. “Dress” in particular manages to fit Go Team!-style cheerleader chants and Wet Leg-esque charisma in amidst the majestic layers of guitar. It’s sleek and gorgeous, but the lyric sheet hints at something more harrowing: “It’s a dress, not a yes/ Not a cry for your attention/ A night out with friends/ Headed in the wrong direction.”
Stereogum
Westkust Announce Breakup
The Swedish band Westkust have broken up. The group, which shared members with fellow indie-poppers Makthaverskan, released two full-lengths in their decade together, 2015’s Last Forever and 2019’s self-titled album. But they recently shared a post to their Instagram stating that they are no more: “Hello, so its been a while since we gave any updates,” they wrote. “The reason for this is that we’re not really a band any longer.”
Stereogum
Just Like Heaven Festival Lineup Has Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, & MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular In Full
The “blog-rock nostalgia festival” Just Like Heaven had its inaugural edition in 2019 before being derailed by the pandemic. It finally returned last year with a bunch of acts aimed at the millennial set, and it’s coming back again this year. The 2023 edition incudes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the reunited the Walkmen, MGMT playing their debut album Oracular Spectacular in full, and much more in that vein.
Stereogum
Ivy Share Previously Unavailable Song “Sleeping Late”
Ivy — the ’90s band made up of Andy Chase, Dominique Durand, and the late power-pop master Adam Schlesinger — are reissuing their 1997 album Apartment Life later this year. The release will be accompanied by two songs that were previously unavailable digitally, “Sleeping Late” and “Sweet Mary.” Both tracks were only released physically on the CD single for Apartment Life track “This Is The Day.” Today, they’re sharing “Sleeping Late.”
Stereogum
Band To Watch: The Tubs
In one sense, the Tubs are not a new band. All four members of the London-based Welsh rock group were in Joanna Gruesome, the incendiary noise-pop act that has since splintered into a sprawling network of interconnected projects. But anyone expecting a reprise of Joanna Gruesome’s distortion-blanketed indie should look elsewhere — say, to Ex-Vöid, a band that contains three out of four Tubs plus Joanna Gruesome singer Lan McArdle. Three-fourths of the band are also in the chaotically noisy punk band Sniffany & The Nits. But as the Tubs, they’re following a janglier, more jittery path — one that traces across the decades, from Britain to Oceania and back.
Stereogum
Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup And New Venue
The New York City festival Governors Ball got its start (and its name) on Governors Island, though it was only held there for its inaugural year in 2011. After that, the event moved to Randall’s Island, where it was held for just under a decade until 2021, when it moved on over to Citi Field. This year, Governors Ball is moving yet again, this time to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. And today, they’ve announced their lineup for 2023. Headliners for the festival are Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar.
Stereogum
Eluvium – “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” & “Scatterbrains”
Last fall, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper announced a new Eluvium album, (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality). It won’t be out until May, but Cooper is planning on sharing two tracks a month from it until it’s released. First up was the pair of “Escapement” and “Swift Automatons”; today, he’s offered up two more, “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” and “Scatterbrains.”
Stereogum
Truth Club – “It’s Time”
It’s time … for more Truth Club. The North Carolina band showed a whole lot of promise on their 2019 debut album Not An Exit — multiple tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list and they were among the 40 Best New Bands Of 2019.
Stereogum
Screaming Females – “Brass Bell”
It’s been nearly five years since Screaming Females’ last recent full-length album, the excellent All At Once. Since then, the New Jersey rock veterans have released a singles collection and Marissa Paternoster has come out with a solo album. Today, the band has announced a new album called...
Stereogum
Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”
Rick Rubin is the subject of a lengthy feature on the new 60 Minutes tied to his new book The Creative Act: A Way Of Being. In online excerpts of his interview with Anderson Cooper, the super-producer shared some memories of late-life Johnny Cash and early-career LL Cool J, in addition to talk about turning his NYU dorm room into Def Jam’s office and recording studio.
Stereogum
Deep Cuts Turns 20
For a group that ended up being so staunchly anti-capitalist, the Knife probably would not have been able to exist if at first they did not sell out. “Heartbeats,” the lead-off to their second album Deep Cuts — which came out in Sweden 20 years ago today — is the only song by the Knife that one could really classify as a hit single. First a minor sensation in their home country, “Heartbeats” was covered by the Gothenberg singer-songwriter José González soon after its release. He turned it into a coffeehouse-style acoustic joint that was in turn licensed to Sony to soundtrack an advertisement to promote a line of televisions.
Stereogum
Sleaford Mods – “UK Grim”
Sleaford Mods have a new album on the way, UK Grim, the duo’s follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. They started working on it at the UK warehouse JT Soars before finishing it up at the home studio of Andrew Fearn. It includes contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw.
Stereogum
B. Cool-Aid – “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, & Maurice II)
B. Cool-Aid, the duo made up of Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd., which will be out on March 31. It’s the pair’s first project together under the name since 2019’s Syrup; two tracks, “COO” and “usedtoo,” came out last year. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” a loose five-minute track that features contributions from V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Amber Arcades – “True Love”
Next month, Amber Arcades is releasing a new album, Barefoot On Diamond Road, the Dutch musician’s first new album in nearly five years. We’ve heard “Just Like Me” and “Odd To Even” from it so far, and today we’re getting another single, “True Love.”
Stereogum
Watch Romy Mash Up Stormzy, Alice Deejay, & Harry Styles In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
The xx’s Romy has spent the past couple years dropping stray singles, most recently “Strong” back in November. She recently was featured on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she performed that track plus the requisite cover that artists usually do when they swing by that studio. Instead of just covering one track, Romy managed to mash-up three different songs: Stormzy’s “FIREBABE,” Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” incorporating a bit of each but mostly focusing on the Stormzy track. Check out the performance below.
Stereogum
The Hated Perform For The First Time Since 1989
The Hated are one of the many groups reuniting at the 20th anniversary festival for the archival label Numero Group, which is set to take place in Los Angeles next month. But before that, the band performed for the first time since 1989 at the Earleigh Heights Fire Hall in Severna Park, Maryland. Watch some videos and check out some photos from the night below.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Belt Out A Random-Ass Cover Of The Offspring’s “Come Out And Play”
Look, I’m sorry, I have no idea what’s going on here. Kelly Clarkson covers a different song on her daytime talk show every day, and those covers have included a generous handful of alt-rock gems from the ’80s and ’90s. Last week, though, I noted that Clarkson had mostly stayed away from the world of pop-punk. Clarkson broke that embargo when she sang her version of Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” But now Kelly Clarkson is covering the Offspring? The Smash-era Offspring, at that? Is Kelly Clarkson a punk now?
Comments / 0