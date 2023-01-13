Softcult is the project of Canadian twin siblings Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, who bill their sound as “music for mall goths.” Their upcoming EP see you in the dark is fixated on some dark subjects; prior single “Drain” was all about climate change and corporate greed, while today’s new track “Dress” is about violations of consent. The sonic context for this material is brighter and catchier than you’d expect, putting an ultra-poppy spin on the au courant blend of grunge, shoegaze, et al. “Dress” in particular manages to fit Go Team!-style cheerleader chants and Wet Leg-esque charisma in amidst the majestic layers of guitar. It’s sleek and gorgeous, but the lyric sheet hints at something more harrowing: “It’s a dress, not a yes/ Not a cry for your attention/ A night out with friends/ Headed in the wrong direction.”

14 HOURS AGO