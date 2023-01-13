ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

College Football Recruiting: Notre Dame blitzing Chicago and Indiana this weekend

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
If you spent any time on Twitter on Friday morning and you happen to follow almost any of Notre Dame’s assistant coaches, you were made clearly aware of what their weekend plans entailed. They’ll be traveling but not all that far as it appears their weekend targets will be of the local variety.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, tight ends coach Gerad Parker, and special teams coordinator Brian Mason were just a few of Marcus Freeman’s assistants to tweet out their plans to go on a recruiting blitz of both Chicago and Indiana (see below).

Earlier this week, five-star defensive tackle Justin Scottof Chicago named Notre Dame among his top-eight programs so we assume he’ll get a visit from the staff.

Check back here to see what develops from this in terms of visits, scholarship offers, and heck, it’s unlikely but maybe even a commitment if we’re lucky.

Chicago Blitz (No, not the old USFL team)

Shoutout to the ND media team for not just going with a generic picture of the Sears Tower (get out of here with the Willis junk) or Hancock Building and going with the corner of Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street. You can tell the staff is mostly from out of town though because I swear on my life that nobody from Chicago ever actually visits the bean.

An Indiana Blitz, too!

I was hoping they’d go with a graphic of the windwill farm on I-65 in northwest Indiana instead but I suppose downtown Indianapolis accomplishes the task at hand, too.

Chicago running back receives an offer

Darien Dupree is a running back at Mt. Carmel in Chicago, the school that produced the likes of Donovan McNabb and Simeon Rice years ago. Rated as a three-star running back by 247Sports, Dupree tweeted the news that he picked up a scholarship offer on Friday.

Freeman, Stuckey, and O'Leary visit Ft. Wayne North Side

Notre Dame sent three coaches to Ft. Wayne North Side in Indiana on Friday morning. They weren’t alone as Louisville, Indiana, and Purdue also had representation there. Ft. Wayne North Side is home to 2024 four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson.

Freeman and staff visit Kenwood Academy

Kenwood Academy in Chicago is a program on the rise locally. They reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history this past year and Freeman and company stopped by for a visit on Friday.

Visiting Cam Williams

Marcus Freeman and Chansi Stuckey stopped by Glenbard South in Chicago’s western suburbs on Friday night to check out 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams at his basketball game. Williams remains a Notre Dame commitment as the class looks to grow.

Good news from top target?

Within the last week five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott listed Notre Dame in his top-eight schools. Word on the street was that Al Golden and Al Washington and perhaps others were going to attend Scott’s basketball game on Friday night. Although social media wasn’t abuzz with that visit, it was as Scott announced that he’s set a commitment day for the end of the month. We can only hope that means good things for Notre Dame.

C.J. Carr pitches to Scott

Earlier in the day Notre Dame’s future quarterback C.J. Carr made his pitch to Scott to attend Notre Dame. It was short and sweet and to the point. Let’s hope it helps steer him to ultimately choosing Notre Dame.

