Read full article on original website
JoAnn Michal
4d ago
EVERYONE should reject this land expansion by the MI National Guard.... it's not FORT Grayling... it's CAMP Grayling. ENOUGH they own ENOUGH..... STOP EXPANSION
Reply
3
Related
Abandoned Maximum Security Prison: Standish, Michigan
There are many prisons throughout the state of Michigan, many going back over one hundred years. For a major penitentiary that is not that old, it's odd that it closed so soon. The Standish Maximum Correctional Facility (in the Michigan town of Standish) was a maximum security prison with five...
wcmu.org
Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace
The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
traverseticker.com
BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association
Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
Hot Dog, the Wienermobile is Coming to Traverse City!
Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila are riding into town on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The copilots of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels are expected to be in the Traverse City with the famous mobile from Jan. 16- Jan. 22. The Wienermobile travels the United States and stops in...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Former Animal Shelter Resident Gives Back
It’s fairly well known that for most dogs, the animal shelter is the last place they want to be. Even at no-kill shelters, the environment is often noisy and chaotic. Despite volunteer efforts, it’s hard for all animals to get lots of individualized attention. One dog — Scout, a Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd mix — made […] The post Former Animal Shelter Resident Gives Back appeared first on DogTime.
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Man, 23, dies after Jeep crashes, catches fire on Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 23-year-old man died in a crash on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County. UpNorthLive reports the crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Center Road near Ru Devin, lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
clarecountycleaver.net
Presley Sentenced to 3-40 Years
Robert Joseph Presley Jr. plead guilty on April 26, 2022, to Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as a habitual 3rd offender. This plea ended a case that began in June 2018. The case was delayed through changes in defense counsel, many filed and argued motions, and then the COVID shutdowns.
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord
Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord. Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”
Juggling Skater Sets New World Record at Otsego County Sportsplex
An East Jordan man broke a world record Sunday afternoon at the Otsego County Sportsplex. Tommy Tropic wanted to see how far he could ice skate while juggling and was hoping to break a world record trying it. He says he already holds the record for juggling on roller blades...
Comments / 3