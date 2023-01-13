ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Comments / 3

JoAnn Michal
4d ago

EVERYONE should reject this land expansion by the MI National Guard.... it's not FORT Grayling... it's CAMP Grayling. ENOUGH they own ENOUGH..... STOP EXPANSION

Reply
3
Related
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Maximum Security Prison: Standish, Michigan

There are many prisons throughout the state of Michigan, many going back over one hundred years. For a major penitentiary that is not that old, it's odd that it closed so soon. The Standish Maximum Correctional Facility (in the Michigan town of Standish) was a maximum security prison with five...
STANDISH, MI
wcmu.org

Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace

The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
ALPENA, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association

Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
DogTime

Former Animal Shelter Resident Gives Back

It’s fairly well known that for most dogs, the animal shelter is the last place they want to be. Even at no-kill shelters, the environment is often noisy and chaotic. Despite volunteer efforts, it’s hard for all animals to get lots of individualized attention. One dog — Scout, a Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd mix — made […] The post Former Animal Shelter Resident Gives Back appeared first on DogTime.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Presley Sentenced to 3-40 Years

Robert Joseph Presley Jr. plead guilty on April 26, 2022, to Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as a habitual 3rd offender. This plea ended a case that began in June 2018. The case was delayed through changes in defense counsel, many filed and argued motions, and then the COVID shutdowns.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord

Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord. Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy