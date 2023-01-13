ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WRAL

Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead

One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
wpde.com

Arrest made after woman stabbed at Darlington plant

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. The suspect, Renatta Wilson, is charged with assault and battery 1st-degree high and aggravated...
DARLINGTON, SC
WRAL

18-year-old shot, killed in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead. Just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject laying in the backyard of a residence along Docia Circle. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found 18-year-old Stephon Darius Links lying...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges

According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
foxwilmington.com

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

