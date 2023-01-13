Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
WRAL
Man arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday responded to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car after midnight. Officers said the two...
WRAL
Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
cbs17
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
Police: Man busts into ex-girlfriend’s North Carolina home, strangles her
A woman was in her home when "her estranged boyfriend forced entry into her residence, choked her, physically assaulted her and took her phone ," Fayetteville police said.
wpde.com
Arrest made after woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. The suspect, Renatta Wilson, is charged with assault and battery 1st-degree high and aggravated...
WRAL
18-year-old shot, killed in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead. Just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject laying in the backyard of a residence along Docia Circle. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found 18-year-old Stephon Darius Links lying...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
foxwilmington.com
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. The RCSO posted to social media on Saturday saying that there had been calls that morning regarding someone posing as a Sgt. Green and telling the intended victims they had missed jury duty. “This...
2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
Comments / 0