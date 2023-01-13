Wednesday started with excitement for William Dufour. It ended in disappointment, as Dufour made his NHL debut for the Islanders, but didn’t see the ice after the 11:00 mark of the second period, playing just eight shifts in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins. The benching came after Dufour committed turnovers leading to each of Boston’s first two goals. That was, to some degree, the risk the Islanders took in letting the 20-year-old make his debut against the best team in the league — and they ended up paying for it. “I liked his first period,” coach Lane Lambert said. “I liked...

