US, Chinese officials discuss climate, economy, relationship
ZURICH (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Wednesday with her Chinese counterpart and pledged an effort to manage differences and “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict” as the two nations try to thaw relations. Yellen’s first face-to-face meeting with Vice Premier Liu...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Rep. Alford to serve on House Armed Services, Agriculture committees
WASHINGTON D.C. - Rep. Mark Alford, who represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District, announced he will serve on the House Armed Services and House Agriculture committees. The Armed Services Committee focuses on defense and military assets, while the Agriculture Committee advocates for the interest of farmers and ranchers. Alford, a first...
Columbia activist announces bid for U.S. Senate
COLUMBIA - A community activist has announced her bid for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Missouri. December Harmon announced her bid Monday on her new website, December2024.com. Harmon will run as a Democrat and will face Lucas Kunce in the primary, a former U.S. Marine who ran against 10 other Democratic hopefuls in the 2022 primary. Kunce ultimately was defeated by Trudy Busch Valentine, who was then defeated by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November. Both Harmon and Kunce will try to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley.
Southwest pilots union cites Christmas meltdown in call for a strike vote
The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots is taking early steps toward a possible strike, citing the airline's Christmas travel meltdown among the concerns. "Three years in the negotiating room, very little progress, a Christmas meltdown that has just defined what all of our problems are have led us to this decision," Casey Murray, a Southwest captain and president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said.
Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.
As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister
A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 14 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine's interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft, according to officials. A further 25 people, including 11 children, were injured following the incident in the city of Brovary...
