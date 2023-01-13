ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMU

US, Chinese officials discuss climate, economy, relationship

ZURICH (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Wednesday with her Chinese counterpart and pledged an effort to manage differences and “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict” as the two nations try to thaw relations. Yellen’s first face-to-face meeting with Vice Premier Liu...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
KOMU

Rep. Alford to serve on House Armed Services, Agriculture committees

WASHINGTON D.C. - Rep. Mark Alford, who represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District, announced he will serve on the House Armed Services and House Agriculture committees. The Armed Services Committee focuses on defense and military assets, while the Agriculture Committee advocates for the interest of farmers and ranchers. Alford, a first...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia activist announces bid for U.S. Senate

COLUMBIA - A community activist has announced her bid for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Missouri. December Harmon announced her bid Monday on her new website, December2024.com. Harmon will run as a Democrat and will face Lucas Kunce in the primary, a former U.S. Marine who ran against 10 other Democratic hopefuls in the 2022 primary. Kunce ultimately was defeated by Trudy Busch Valentine, who was then defeated by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November. Both Harmon and Kunce will try to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Southwest pilots union cites Christmas meltdown in call for a strike vote

The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots is taking early steps toward a possible strike, citing the airline's Christmas travel meltdown among the concerns. "Three years in the negotiating room, very little progress, a Christmas meltdown that has just defined what all of our problems are have led us to this decision," Casey Murray, a Southwest captain and president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said.
Robb Report

Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
KOMU

Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 14 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine's interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft, according to officials. A further 25 people, including 11 children, were injured following the incident in the city of Brovary...

