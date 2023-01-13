ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Applications for SPU’s Waste-Free Communities Matching Grant are now open!

By SPUMedia
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GJYR_0kE4jxcI00

Seattle Public Utilities is excited to announce that applications for our Waste-Free Communities Matching Grant are now open! Awards up to $40,000 are available and applications are due by March 24, 2023.

Waste prevention means creating less waste so fewer materials go into the recycling, composting, and landfill. We can prevent waste by buying and using less, reusing items, and sharing or donating items so others can use them.

SPU developed the Waste-Free Communities Matching Grant to support community and business leadership and innovation around preventing waste, increase community access to waste prevention benefits and opportunities, reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, conserve resources, and reduce the amount of materials that go to waste in Seattle.

In addition to increasing waste prevention in Seattle, the grant committee is looking for projects that advance one or more of the following priorities: (1) Innovation – such as testing out a new waste prevention idea; (2) Expand Equitable Access and Participation – such as engaging communities of color, people with disabilities, seniors, etc.; or (3) Increase Equitable Community Benefits – such as creating jobs or increasing free resources available to people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

Have a new waste prevention community project or business idea in mind, or are you ready to take your current project to the next level? Don’t wait! Up to $40,000 could be waiting to make your idea a reality. Grant applications are due by March 24, 2023. Applications are available in several languages and may be submitted in print or video format. They may also be submitted in your preferred language. SPU will provide translation/interpretation.

There is a total fund of $200,000 to award for the 2023-2025 grant cycle, and projects must meet a 25% match requirement.

Learn more and get inspiration from past projects on our website: www.seattle.gov/utilities/wastefreegrants

