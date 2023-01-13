Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Bask in the warmth, temperatures not feeling like January in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mid-January?? Doesn't feel like. Temperatures remain well above average, especially at night. As a matter of fact, our low of 38 tonight should be our high temp during the day!. WEDNESDAY WARMTH:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees for tomorrow! Very mild for...
local21news.com
Overnight showers before temperatures climb midweek
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Clouds will return tonight as our next system moves in. We can expect a few light showers overnight tonight, wrapping up by daybreak tomorrow. Most of Tuesday will just be cloudy. MILD MIDWEEK:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees by midweek! Very mild...
local21news.com
Clouds and light rain linger as mild midweek inches closer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Some light rain, mixing at times with a few wet snowflakes for the morning commute. Temperatures in most spots are above 32 so impacts to travel will be minimal, but keep an eye out for a few early slick spots. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
Bitter overnight winds calm before sunny MLK Day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A northerly breeze is really bringing the cold! It will be a cold night with overnight temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the Teens. Martin Luther King Day will be Mostly sunny and mild with a high in the mid 40s. Great weather for our day of service.
local21news.com
Way above average temperatures sparking a midweek warm-up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a mostly sunny for Martin Luther King Day with temperatures way above average and in the upper 40s... Overall, great January weather for our day of service. We can expect a few very light showers overnight tonight, wrapping up by daybreak tomorrow.
local21news.com
Central PA man wins big on "The Price is Right"
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One of our local viewers sent us an awesome video and we just had to share. Ben Hartranft made it on CBS' The Price is Right and get this-he won!. Ben is a real inspiration, he was diagnosed with autism at age two and is now 24 and thriving! He is a motivational speaker and travels all over to share his message of kindness and acceptance.
local21news.com
Traffic disruptions expected for Gov. Shapiro/Lt. Gov. Davis Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Traffic disruptions are expected in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening due to Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis' Inaugural Celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for potential travel disruptions on the...
local21news.com
MLK Day of service events happening around Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents an opportunity for people to give back to their communities through many ways including volunteer service. If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the day of service, there are many volunteering opportunities happening throughout the area.
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
local21news.com
Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
local21news.com
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
local21news.com
Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
local21news.com
Identity of man killed in Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 71-year-old man killed in a Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire. 71-year-old Dale Ahmuty was found by emergency personnel and life-saving efforts were performed, but Ahmuty did not survive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE|...
local21news.com
New Hope Ministries encourages community to give back on MLK Day
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHP) – New Hope Ministries spent the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Christian social service agency opened its doors across its nine locations to serve others. At its Dillsburg location, volunteers stocked shelves with food to distribute into the community. “Rather than taking a...
local21news.com
Wildlife center rebuilding after devastating fire killing 41 animals
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County — Over a month ago, a fire destroyed Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County killing 41 animals. With help from the community, they are rebuilding to come back stronger. After a devastating fire on December 5th killed all animals living within Red Creek Wildlife...
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
local21news.com
New details revealed about fire that injured one fire fighter in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews have released new details in the house fire that injured one brave fire fighter Friday night. According to Delta-Cardiff Fire Company, the house fire on the 200 block of Meadow Trail was first called in to fire crews after a neighbor witnessed the event unfold.
local21news.com
Man on the loose after shooting at fleeing car passenger in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a shooter who approached a group of people in a car and opened fire. Hanover Borough Police Department say the incident happened on the 100 block of Carlisle St. on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers...
local21news.com
Man arrested in connection with September shooting on Woodlawn St. in Harrisburg: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they have arrested a man in connection with a September 25 shooting on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. According to police, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was taken into custody on Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez is charged with...
local21news.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
