ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Bask in the warmth, temperatures not feeling like January in Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mid-January?? Doesn't feel like. Temperatures remain well above average, especially at night. As a matter of fact, our low of 38 tonight should be our high temp during the day!. WEDNESDAY WARMTH:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees for tomorrow! Very mild for...
local21news.com

Overnight showers before temperatures climb midweek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Clouds will return tonight as our next system moves in. We can expect a few light showers overnight tonight, wrapping up by daybreak tomorrow. Most of Tuesday will just be cloudy. MILD MIDWEEK:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees by midweek! Very mild...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Clouds and light rain linger as mild midweek inches closer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Some light rain, mixing at times with a few wet snowflakes for the morning commute. Temperatures in most spots are above 32 so impacts to travel will be minimal, but keep an eye out for a few early slick spots. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high in the mid 40s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Bitter overnight winds calm before sunny MLK Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A northerly breeze is really bringing the cold! It will be a cold night with overnight temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the Teens. Martin Luther King Day will be Mostly sunny and mild with a high in the mid 40s. Great weather for our day of service.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Way above average temperatures sparking a midweek warm-up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a mostly sunny for Martin Luther King Day with temperatures way above average and in the upper 40s... Overall, great January weather for our day of service. We can expect a few very light showers overnight tonight, wrapping up by daybreak tomorrow.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Central PA man wins big on "The Price is Right"

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One of our local viewers sent us an awesome video and we just had to share. Ben Hartranft made it on CBS' The Price is Right and get this-he won!. Ben is a real inspiration, he was diagnosed with autism at age two and is now 24 and thriving! He is a motivational speaker and travels all over to share his message of kindness and acceptance.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

MLK Day of service events happening around Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents an opportunity for people to give back to their communities through many ways including volunteer service. If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the day of service, there are many volunteering opportunities happening throughout the area.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
local21news.com

Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Evacuation after gas leak at Lancaster County church

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene investigating a gas leak that happened at the Grace Community Church. Members of the church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Rd. were there preparing for their 9:15 a.m. Sunday service when they smelled an odor of gas throughout the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New Hope Ministries encourages community to give back on MLK Day

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHP) – New Hope Ministries spent the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Christian social service agency opened its doors across its nine locations to serve others. At its Dillsburg location, volunteers stocked shelves with food to distribute into the community. “Rather than taking a...
DILLSBURG, PA
local21news.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy