Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
YAHOO!
Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta
One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all found guilty of...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters...
JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the...
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman charged in 14-year-old daughter's death starts Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Note: After this story was published, this case was rescheduled to begin Monday, January 30. A Jacksonville mother facing manslaughter and child abuse charges is the death of her 14-year-old daughter is going to...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
1 dead in crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person has died following a crash on I-95 on Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car was driving northbound on I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support on the Little Neck Road overpass. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m. The […]
Camden Co. deputy charged after violent traffic stop
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022. According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and […]
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
JSO: 19-year-old injured from shooting in Hillcrest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 19-year-old man was injured from a shooting in the Hillcrest area at 1200 Labelle St. JSO reported that at 4:00 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a young man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
News4Jax.com
1 woman dead, another critical after being shot while driving on I-95 near Riverside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after they were shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 95 near Riverside early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-95 north...
News4Jax.com
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 gas station shooting gets life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Gate gas station in December 2018, according to court records obtained Monday by News4JAX. Jebre Cook was arrested in the fatal shooting of Martin Hower, who was shot before...
