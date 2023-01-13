ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Waycross Journal-Herald

Brantley probes multiple OD cases

NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta

One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all found guilty of...
AUGUSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison. Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
GROVETOWN, GA
Action News Jax

JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
WAYCROSS, GA
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

1 dead in crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person has died following a crash on I-95 on Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car was driving northbound on I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support on the Little Neck Road overpass. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Camden Co. deputy charged after violent traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022. According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Two women shot while driving on I-95 North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two women were shot while driving along I-95 North early this morning in what may have been a case of road rage. It happened on the busy stretch of I-95 where someone opened fire upon two women, one a driver, and the other a passenger. JSO says they got several calls about a double shooting around 2:45 this morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA
News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

