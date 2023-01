There is arguably no better way to celebrate a historic comeback victory. There’s really no way to put into words the roller-coaster night that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence endured on Saturday. From a historically poor first-half performance to powering Jacksonville to the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history, the 23-year-old probably experienced an entire range of emotions in his first postseason start.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO