What's Up: Pasquotank NAACP, ECSU Real Viking Vote to host 'The Dreamer's Vision' Monday

MONDAY

King breakfast

The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252-722-2908.

King motorcade

The Perquimans County NAACP will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a motorcade starting at Perquimans County High School starting at 10:30 a.m. The motorcade will end at Winfall Landing Park for an event under a pavilion featuring several speakers.

King March, rally

The Pasquotank NAACP, the ECSU Real Viking Vote and community partners will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, “The Dreamer’s Vision,” starting with a program in the parking lot at the K.E. White Center at 11 a.m., a march to Roebuck Stadium at noon and a rally in the stadium parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Chris Suggs, a city councilor in Kinston, will be the speaker. DJ Wrecka and DJ 307 will provide the music.

Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Elizabeth City will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Andrew Harris, CEO of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technology, will be the speaker.

TUESDAY

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on snow for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

CAC to meet

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens’ Advisory Council will hold a special meeting in the Training Room of the Public Safety Building at 7 p.m. The group will review previous meeting minutes, discuss attendance and training requirements, the ride-along program, and discuss public information strategies.

WEDNESDAY

Poole cuts ribbon

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for Gregory Poole CAT at 324 U.S. Highway 158, Camden. The ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon.

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Naval architect Lou Codega will discuss the state of small watercraft design and construction. The program will be held both in person and virtually. Access available at the museum’s website and Facebook page.

Bilingual storytime

The Pasquotank Library will host a bilingual storytime program for kids ages 1-5 with an adult from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The program will include stories, songs and games in both Spanish and English.

Community Impact

Nearly a dozen nonprofits, government agencies and others are scheduled to present a Community Impact Report discussing their collective impact on the health and well being of Pasquotank County residents at Museum of the Albemarle from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY

Hanging terrarium

The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity at 11:30 a.m.

Currituck job fair

Currituck County will host a job fair for available positions in county government from 9 a.m. to noon in the second-floor meeting room of the Public Safety Center at 125 College Way, Barco. The job fair is open to the public. Contact: 252-232-3228.

ONGOING

Volunteers needed

The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.

UPCOMING

Suicide prevention

Even 1 Is Too Many will host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness fundraiser at Seven Sounds Brewery Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, vendor tables and tables for mental health representatives and door prizes. Survivors will also tell their stories. Proceeds will benefit the VA Suicide Prevention. Vendors and auction items needed. Contact: Brandie at 757-372-1552.

EC Women’s Club

The Elizabeth City Women’s Club will mark its 100th anniversary with a public event in the fellowship hall at Riverside United Methodist Church Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural exhibit

Museum of the Albemarle will host the traveling national exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” from Tuesday, Jan. 24 to March 8. The museum will complement the exhibit with a display of photographs of Century and Bicentennial Farms in northeastern North Carolina.

Conservation group

Grace Manzer, a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, will present the program, “Planting Native Plants,” at the Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter’s meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Sandwich Market on Seldon Street in Elizabeth City. No meal will be served.

Opioid committee

The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will host a public meeting to discuss the county’s use of opioid settlement funds at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Stalking prevention

The Stalking Prevention and Resource Center will collaborate with Albemarle Hopeline to present the training program, “Recognizing and Responding to Stalking,” at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus, Wednesday, Jan. 25. The training is geared toward law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, advocates and others who work with crime victims. Register for the free training at Hopeline’s website, www.albemarlehopeline.org.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.

Chili ‘Cook-in’

The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.

Shopping trip

The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.