Steamboat Springs, CO

Kentucky man dies in ski accident at Steamboat Resort

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky man dies in ski accident at Steamboat Resort 00:11

A man from Kentucky died in a ski accident at Steamboat Resort on Friday. The 65-year-old crashed into a tree well.

He was skiing with his son.

The man's identity has not been released.

A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
