Allen County, IN

wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
BLUFFTON, IN
WOWO News

Head-on crash kills one in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Didier Officially Enters Mayoral Race In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the political landscape across Fort Wayne continues to be shaken up, one candidate for Mayor says he will step away from another role if elected. Fort Wayne City Councilman, Tom Didier formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday and says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected. The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Children’s Factory to close Angola facility

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

More Funds Dedicated To Lofts At Headwaters Park Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has announced it will be giving more funding to the Lofts at Headwaters Park. As surging construction costs continue for the Lofts at Headwaters Park, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday made the decision to provide an additional $1.6 million to the project.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN

