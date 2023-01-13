FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the political landscape across Fort Wayne continues to be shaken up, one candidate for Mayor says he will step away from another role if elected. Fort Wayne City Councilman, Tom Didier formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday and says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected. The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.

