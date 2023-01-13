Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
WOWO News
Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
WOWO News
Head-on crash kills one in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
WANE-TV
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
WOWO News
Investigation results in police finding over 5,500 M30/Fentanyl pills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant in 500 block of Villa Park Ct., near W. Coliseum Blvd. and Lima Rd. Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the arrest of two Fort Wayne men. Jacob S. Hoffman, 23,...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigating after an adult and juvenile were found dead Wednesday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police responded to the call of a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and E Wallen roads just after 8:30 a.m. On arrival, officers made entry into the home and found a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile. Police say details are uncertain at this time.
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WOWO News
Didier Officially Enters Mayoral Race In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the political landscape across Fort Wayne continues to be shaken up, one candidate for Mayor says he will step away from another role if elected. Fort Wayne City Councilman, Tom Didier formally entered the race for mayor on Wednesday and says he will step down from the board of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. if he’s elected. The Republican city councilor currently serves on the board of the non-profit, which represents commercial interests and markets Fort Wayne to outside businesses and developers.
WOWO News
GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
WOWO News
More Funds Dedicated To Lofts At Headwaters Park Project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has announced it will be giving more funding to the Lofts at Headwaters Park. As surging construction costs continue for the Lofts at Headwaters Park, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday made the decision to provide an additional $1.6 million to the project.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
