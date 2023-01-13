ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

espnquadcities.com

RECAP: The Rod & Custom Show Brings A Little Summer Mid-Winter

For 40 Years, the Rod and Custom Show has brought a little sunshine indoors to the Quad Cities in January. Last weekend's event was a celebration of everything that has come before, and a road map for future shows. The BEND XPO in East Moline has been home to the...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino

Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
DAVENPORT, IA
Paint The Ice With The Name Of A Loved One Who Battled Cancer

Paint the ice with the name of your loved one who had battled cancer. On January 30th, Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who have battled cancer. Then, fans can attend the...
MOLINE, IL
Davenport-Based Monster Jam Driver Gets a New Ride For The International Tour

Our girl Myranda Cozad is on the Monster Jam International Tour, but this year she has a NEW monster truck! It's time to say goodbye to Scooby Doo, and HELLO to something new!. We've known Myranda as the fierce woman that drives the monster truck with big ears and a blue collar, however, the Scooby Doo truck is gone and she is now driving a different big-eared truck.
MOLINE, IL

