Tyler, TX

I Would Love for Someone to Create This Experience in East Texas

East Texas is a fine place to live. Lots of wide open spaces. Plenty of space for those who enjoy the concrete jungle. The one downfall of anywhere in East Texas is the lack of entertainment. We have more than enough places to eat. We have more than enough places to grab a drink and do some dancing. What we need is more places to actually do something. While this concept in Dallas isn't groundbreaking, I could see this experience being something that could be done in East Texas with a high entertainment value.
The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas

There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Dolly’s Smart, She Rings A Bell To Let You Know She Needs Outside

Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
It’s a sad night in LaRue

LARUE—LaRue resident Kara Winslow shared the following videos she took as she watched the beloved landmarks and the memories made there go up in flames. Winslow shared that the fire appears to have started at the former Old Village Kitchen, a popular eatery in LaRue. JC’S Pizza is located next door and appears to have suffered damage.
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
Gladewater plans events to mark 150th birthday

GLADEWATER — Gladewater’s interim city manager says he expects to see a lot more traffic in his town as it celebrates its 150th birthday this year. Charlie Smith said one of the goals in celebrating the sesquicentennial is to get the word out about the many things the Gregg County city has to offer.
