I Would Love for Someone to Create This Experience in East Texas
East Texas is a fine place to live. Lots of wide open spaces. Plenty of space for those who enjoy the concrete jungle. The one downfall of anywhere in East Texas is the lack of entertainment. We have more than enough places to eat. We have more than enough places to grab a drink and do some dancing. What we need is more places to actually do something. While this concept in Dallas isn't groundbreaking, I could see this experience being something that could be done in East Texas with a high entertainment value.
The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas
There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas has Close to 100 Installations
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas Now has Close to 100 Installations. East Texas is so beautiful. All of Texas is beautiful, each region in its own way. But something about the countryside here is truly breathtaking in some areas. And it's not only the landscape that's beautiful now.
Nice Job! DQ in Tyler, Texas Has Earned a Loyal Customer for LIFE–Here’s Why
This DQ in Tyler, Texas has earned a loyal customer for life. And this is why. See, now THIS is what the heart of East Texas really looks like. It looks like people looking out for each other and doing whatever they can to make their days a little bit better. And often, don't you find that the "little" things turn out to not be so little after all?
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Dolly’s Smart, She Rings A Bell To Let You Know She Needs Outside
Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.
One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing. While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
KLTV
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
KTRE
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
crawfordcountynow.com
It’s a sad night in LaRue
LARUE—LaRue resident Kara Winslow shared the following videos she took as she watched the beloved landmarks and the memories made there go up in flames. Winslow shared that the fire appears to have started at the former Old Village Kitchen, a popular eatery in LaRue. JC’S Pizza is located next door and appears to have suffered damage.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
KLTV
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
inforney.com
Gladewater plans events to mark 150th birthday
GLADEWATER — Gladewater’s interim city manager says he expects to see a lot more traffic in his town as it celebrates its 150th birthday this year. Charlie Smith said one of the goals in celebrating the sesquicentennial is to get the word out about the many things the Gregg County city has to offer.
