Albertville, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture."He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.The whole neighborhood liked...
ANOKA, MN
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
krrw.com

Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Are You Supposed To Signal To Enter or Exit A Roundabout In Minnesota?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout. In doing so, I ran into a few questions that I really couldn't answer; so I reached out to our listening area to find out what YOU think. The responses to my questions were mixed. The question is: Should you signal to enter and/or exit a roundabout?
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
kfgo.com

CBS Minnesota

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

