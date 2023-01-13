Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Fantasy Football WR Awards For 2022FlurrySportsMinneapolis, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture."He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.The whole neighborhood liked...
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
WNEM
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Are You Supposed To Signal To Enter or Exit A Roundabout In Minnesota?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout. In doing so, I ran into a few questions that I really couldn't answer; so I reached out to our listening area to find out what YOU think. The responses to my questions were mixed. The question is: Should you signal to enter and/or exit a roundabout?
Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities
Once Monday's rain turns to snow overnight and wraps up early Tuesday, attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota. The models have been trending the storm track...
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
twincitieslive.com
UPDATE: 55-year-old Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol. Bradley James Knowles, 55, from Blaine, died from injuries sustained in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A 55-year-old man from Blaine was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Rearview Mirror Question”
Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. Answer:...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 1