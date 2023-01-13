ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

999ktdy.com

1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YAHOO!

Man arrested after armed bank robbery in St. Paul

Police arrested a man after an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning in St. Paul. Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. to Huntington Bank on Suburban Avenue, off Ruth Street and Interstate 94, on a report of a robbery. Police were told a man showed a gun and demanded money, which...
SAINT PAUL, OR
kalb.com

Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Cottage Street that happened on Jan. 15. APD said Jamir Bush, 24, is wanted for the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YAHOO!

Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

