BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO