Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
999ktdy.com
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
brproud.com
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident
Lafayette High had again been evacuated because of a threat on social media. The all-clear was given around 10:30 a.m.
YAHOO!
Fort Pierce City Commission plea for community’s help to arrest gunmen involved in mass shooting
FORT PIERCE— If you saw something, say something. That’s the plea the St. Lucie County Sherriff’s Office, Fort Pierce Police Department and City Commission are stressing to the public just one day after eight people were shot at Ilous Ellis Park following a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
VIDEO: Police respond to bomb threat at Lafayette High School
Lafayette Police are on the scene at Lafayette High School due to a possible bomb threat at the school.
Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14
The body of a juvenile was found yesterday near the Iberia Village apartment complex; police say the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history
Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins' mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn't deserve what happened to her.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Police, VPSO on the scene of a standoff with a suspect in Louisiana
Abbeville Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office are involved in a standoff with a suspect.
YAHOO!
Man arrested after armed bank robbery in St. Paul
Police arrested a man after an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning in St. Paul. Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. to Huntington Bank on Suburban Avenue, off Ruth Street and Interstate 94, on a report of a robbery. Police were told a man showed a gun and demanded money, which...
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
kalb.com
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Cottage Street that happened on Jan. 15. APD said Jamir Bush, 24, is wanted for the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
UPDATE: Teen boy found dead behind New Iberia apartment complex
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police are investigating after the body of a teen boy was found Monday behind an apartment complex. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the boy’s body was discovered behind a tree line in the 500 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive. She said his exact cause of death appears […]
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
YAHOO!
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to...
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
Authorities searching for 61-year-old man last seen in Opelousas
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 61-year-old man.
Comments / 1