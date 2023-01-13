Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27
Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Tyler Norris Admitted He Did ‘Lose Respect’ For Victoria Fuller at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion
Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller had a tense exchange at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion, and Norris recently admitted he lost respect for Fuller at the reunion.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
womansday.com
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods
A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Chris Harrison Returns to Bachelor Nation With ‘The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…’
Find out what Chris Harrison's new podcast is all about and where and when fans can listen.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Comments / 0