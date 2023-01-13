Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Democratic governor seeks to expand abortion access in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing late abortions with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers and update data collection policies. One of the proposals would effectively eliminate abortion restrictions if deemed necessary by a physician. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. Mills, a Democrat, cited the case of a Yarmouth veterinarian who was forced to travel to Colorado for an abortion because it was not allowed in Maine. Republicans were working on a statement in response to the announcement.
KEYT
Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers’ abortion ask
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters’ views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state’s residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.
KEYT
Colorado Gov. Polis lays out housing solutions amid crisis
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis laid out a vision Tuesday to tackle the state’s sky-high housing prices. Polis’s proposals include rolling back burdensome building regulations and zoning rules, opening public land to affordable housing development, and supporting innovation such as pre-built units. Polis, a Democrat re-elected in November, also touched on climate change, lowering taxes, and crime. Polis merely dipped his toes into gun control during his state of the state address, largely skirting fellow Democrats’ proposals to raise the minimum age for buying firearms and pursue a potential ban of assault weapons. Minority Republicans applauded the idea of reducing income taxes but worried about the state’s ability to invest in housing affordability and climate policy.
KEYT
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against politicians in Albuquerque and what she called a national scourge of violence. Her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of an annual legislative session called for increased spending on education amid a multibillion-dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers want to expand preschool access, increase public salaries and provide at least $1 billion in tax relief. But concerns about politically motivated violence loomed after police arrested a failed Republican candidate in connection with a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.
KEYT
Shapiro takes oath of office as Pennsylvania’s new governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected behind the state’s ornate Capitol in Harrisburg, with lawmakers, members of Congress and others looking on. Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party. Meanwhile, Democrat Austin Davis was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.
KEYT
Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled at the idea of providing people’s information to the organization. The partnership is designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. The Republican made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from ERIC announced the decision a day after being sworn into office.
KEYT
Kansas researcher faces sentencing in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher accused of concealing work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas will be sentenced Wednesday. Feng “Franklin” Tao was convicted last year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. A federal judge threw out the three wire fraud convictions but let the false statement conviction stand. Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the Kansas university. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 2.5 years, while defense attorneys are asking a judge to sentence Tao to time served.
KEYT
Retrial begins: Capitol riot suspect facing weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people. Opening statements Tuesday marked the second trial the northern Virginia resident has faced on the weapons charges in the past two months. Jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first trial, which was declared a mistrial. Hatchet Speed says the three silencers bought in March 2021 are “solvent traps” used when cleaning guns. Federal regulators have been cracking down on these devices, saying they are silencers in disguise.
KEYT
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility says that an electricity substation has been damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages. The damage reported Tuesday comes after a December gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte. It said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified. EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation serves customers in parts of 19 North Carolina counties.
KEYT
Prep Football: Thompson gets UCLA offer; Smigel gets huge offers as a freshman
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Delon Thompson could be Westwood-bound after receiving a preferred walk-on offer by UCLA. The St. Bonaventure High School senior running back has not officially accepted the offer yet. He ran for almost 2,400 yards this past season with 25 touchdowns for the Seraphs. Meanwhile Newbury Park...
Comments / 0