'I ain't in jail': Felony charges for man accused of hijacking Sarasota real estate company

DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Pete DUI driver causes deadly crash with children in car: police
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman who they said caused a deadly crash while under the influence Monday night.
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Man arrested for Charlotte County hit-and-run that left motorcyclist seriously injured
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening (January 16) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Charlotte County. 87-year-old Robert Moses of Punta Gorda was driving a Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue. The 61-year-old motorcyclist was riding west...
Manatee County man found dead 1 week after his disappearance
A Manatee County man has been found dead days after his disappearance, according to Manatee County deputies.
Clearwater Drug Dealer Sentenced To Fifteen Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Fentanyl
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Justin Roberson, 34, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Roberson had pleaded guilty on September 20, 2022. According to court documents, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and the
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Shooting In Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 600 block of Coquina Ct, Nokomis. All parties involved are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community at this time, said SCSO. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Accused drunk driver says date rape drug, not alcohol impaired her driving before fatal Halloween crash
RUSKIN, Fla. - On Halloween night 2021, a Ruskin intersection turned into a deadly crash scene when prosecutors say a drunk driver ran a stop sign and killed two people. On Wednesday, Katrina Mattice, who is facing several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter, decided to take a plea deal, but she had one more legal trick up her sleeve before taking the offer.
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
